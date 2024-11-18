The funnest way I’ve found to explore Mexico

I admit it: I geek out on Mexico stuff. My favorite thing is exploring new places and learning about their beautiful traditions. So when Robin, who is exploring Mexico’s Pueblos Mágicos, introduced me to the Rasca Mapas scratch map of the Magical Towns I was hooked. I had to have one and ordered my own that same day.

When it arrived, a new side of Mexico opened up for me. The mAll 32 states with the 177 Pueblos Mágicos are listed. They are just begging to be visited so I can scratch them off my map. But there are other scratch maps, too. There are maps of Mexico showing the 32 states, one for the municipalities, and one for Mexico City. There’s a scratch map of the Archaeological Sites of Mexico, too — I want that one).

Best of all, there is a travel journal to accompany them. This has to be the most fun way to explore Mexico. It’s enriching my knowledge and understanding of the country I live in, and it even helps my Spanish!

177 Pueblos Màgicos

What I love most about this scratch map is that it makes me want to get out and go to more places. To scratch off another adventure, explore and experience the beauty of Mexico.

So far, eight have been scratched off my map. One was a no-brainer: Cozumel, where I live. So, it didn’t hold the kind of excitement that the most recent one, Tequisquiapan, did. It was amongst three new Pueblos Mágicos scratched off my map last month. On a trip to the central highlands visiting Querétaro and Guanajuato, I got to scratch off Bernal, Tequisquiapan and Dolores Hidalgo.

Having the map makes me put visiting Pueblos Mágicos at the top of my list when traveling. When planning a trip, the first thing I look at now is which Pueblos Mágicos are nearby. I read up on their history and what they are famous for. It’s making me more interested in every part of Mexico.

My Fun Scratch Map Travel Journal

Watch this video on YouTube

Plus, there is a matching travel journal with its own scratch map guide inside.

The travel journal

When I received my travel journal, I swear the heavens opened and angels sang. I love the feel of it in my hands. It’s hard-covered and sturdy enough to withstand a frequent traveler like me. As an avid note-taker and sketcher, it has the perfect balance for me. Lined pages are on one side for notes, and a blank page is on the other to fill with sketches.

Both fun and professional, I’m using this journal as a work tool. The lined page is very helpful for quickly jotting things down so I don’t forget. Important things like the correct spelling of towns, textiles and businesses. Like my favorite winery, Viñedo Los Arcángeles, and extensive notes on the best wine tasting of my life.

If I hadn’t written down Tequisquiapan, it would have been very frustrating trying to figure out how to spell it. It’s not the easiest name to remember or say. Try saying it three times fast. My guide and I played that game and ended up in fits of laughter.

This journal is more than just a journal. It’s an educational tool, a work tool, and a tool to help me immerse myself in this beautiful country. It’s even helping me get more fluent in Spanish by writing down new words, names, and phrases. Plus, it’s a sketchbook to catalog the beautiful botanicals I find. Mexico’s biodiversity is astounding.

As a botanical artist, I adore learning about Mexico’s native plants and recording my findings in my journal, showing where in Mexico I found them.

Fun exploring Mexico

My journal is now a sanctuary. When traveling it provides me with balance. Some time for me to take note of all the beauty I see. Unusual things I find, and beautiful yet unusual experiences I have. Like meeting Samantha.

Samantha is the gorgeous Mexican Fire Knee Tarantula I met at the Museo de Bichos in Querètaro. Like something I’d only ever seen in Indiana Jones movies, I wasn’t quite prepared for how Samantha melted my heart. It was fascinating. One man’s private collection catalogs a 35-year entomology career with over 2,400 specimens worldwide. Plus, I love supporting small private museums like this.

And I’ll admit, Samantha was an angel. Sitting so quietly in my hands. So, of course, she was added to my travel journal because I would never want to forget that experience of handling a tarantula. It’s not something I do every day.

What Mexico is teaching me

Ever since getting this scratch map and journal, it has made a big impact on my life. Before, I loved living in Mexico. Now, I feel like a part of Mexico. Learning more about the beautiful Pueblos Mágicos, traditions, textiles, and history and visiting them has enriched my life.

This fabulous scratch map and journal are scratching my travel itch, my art itch and my Discover Mexico itch.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.