Where to Travel in Mexico 2025 Guide: Luxury travelers

When I started exploring the world in my early twenties, I was a shoestring backpacker for years, filling my passport with stamps on an ultra-tight budget. During those days of navigating the streets of Peru on a backpack and zipping through Thailand on tuk-tuks, I was a travel snob, priding myself on how many rough bus rides I took and budget hostels I stayed at.

But as I grew older and wiser, I found myself wanting more out of travel: not just more comfort, but more meaningful travel experiences. Slowly, I swapped six-bed dorms for boutique hotels, glamping spots and places with a view. I found luxury watching the sunrise from my room perched on the rim of Mexico’s Copper Canyon, admiring the night skies camping in a domed tent in the Chilean Patagonia and watching kids swim in the lake through my window at a waterfront lodge in Pakistan.

As I learned, luxury isn’t about the price tag. It’s about experiencing a place differently, in more unique and deeper ways. In this installation of Where to Travel in Mexico 2025, we explore six of Mexico’s most sublime destinations, each offering a distinct vision of luxury for a different kind of traveler: whether you’re honeymooning, on your own or family travelers looking for more refined experiences.

Valle de Guadalupe: For epicureans and wine lovers

Just a 90-minute drive from the San Diego border lies a verdant valley that has quietly become one of Mexico’s most exciting gastronomic destinations. Valle de Guadalupe is luxury for the senses, a place for foodies and oenophiles who prefer a dusty road leading to a world-class meal and organic wine over a polished marble lobby.

The landscape is a stunning mix of olive groves, massive boulders, and rows of grapevines. The luxury here is found in its terroir; the taste of place. I still dream of the meal my family and I had at Fauna, a restaurant set within the Bruma winery, where we dined at a long communal table under the stars as course after course of inventive, locally-sourced food appeared. The experience felt both shared and deeply personal.

Since a trip to Valle de Guadalupe always involves wine, hiring a private driver is the best way to navigate the winding roads and do tastings at architecturally stunning wineries like Monte Xanic or Clos de Tres Cantos before settling in for an unforgettable open-fire dinner at Deckman’s en el Mogor. For a truly unique stay, book one of the bubble rooms at Campera Hotel Burbuja to sleep under the stars and wake up to a view of the vineyards.

Los Cabos: For the active, well-heeled traveler

Anchoring the southernmost tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is a vibrant destination suitable for high-energy couples and families who define luxury not just by thread count, but by the array of experiences on offer. This is where the rugged cacti-studded Baja desert meets the deep blue of the wildlife-rich Sea of Cortez, so you can expect a huge range of outdoor activities on offer.

During the day, charter a private yacht to the iconic El Arco stone arch, go whale watching with a marine biologist, schedule bird watching in the nationally protected San José Estuary, race through desert canyons on an ATV and go sandboarding in Migriño Beach. In the evening, sip wine as you catch sunset on the cliff tops of Sunset Monalisa, or drive up to the hills of San José del Cabo and indulge in a farm-to-table experience at Flora Farms.

Los Cabos is in fact made up of two cities — hedonistic resort town Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, a colonial town with Old World charm — linked by a 34-kilometer stretch of upscale resorts and windswept beaches. Luxurious accommodations run the gamut from large family-friendly Airbnbs to beachfront resorts and hilltop private villas.

San Miguel de Allende: For arts and culture aficionados

San Miguel de Allende is a city that feels like a masterpiece, cobbled together with baroque architecture that has been transformed into stunning art galleries and boutiques. This UNESCO World Heritage site is the perfect escape for those who appreciate art, history, and timeless beauty.

I’ve been living in San Miguel for almost two years, but I still cherish each opportunity to wander its labyrinth-like historic center, discovering bougainvillea-covered courtyards and stumbling upon atmospheric rooftop bars. One of my favorite places to bring visitors is the eclectic Ranchito Cascabel, a visual feast of Gaudí-esque sculptures and nature-inspired installations. Artsy travelers will also love Fábrica La Aurora, a former textile mill now home to artist studios that run painting sessions and silver-making workshops. Make sure to carve out some time to soak in the therapeutic thermal waters of La Gruta Spa or Escondido Place, just outside the city.

For those who want to immerse themselves in nature, Las Habitas makes for a great base, at just 10 minutes from town. Its concept is built around luxury for the soul, seeking connection and inspiration from the natural environment. My family experienced their Countryside Culinary Journey and had the best weekend ever here, starting with a hot air balloon ride at sunrise, then an outdoor yoga class and a fun paint-and-sip session in the evening, followed by a spectacular four-course gourmet meal served at their farm-to-table restaurant.

Punta Mita: For family travelers

For families traveling with kids, luxury means having the space for your little ones to roam freely and safely. Trust me: I’ve traveled with my 10-year-old kid to over 60 countries, and safety has always been our priority.

Just north of Puerto Vallarta, the exclusive peninsula of Punta Mita delivers this in spades. This is where lush jungle spills onto dramatic volcanic cliffs and meets the Pacific Ocean. Punta Mita’s beaches are some of the most family-friendly on the coast — many are protected coves with shallow, gentle surf perfect for little ones to splash in safely.

A highlight for families is a catamaran trip to the nearby Marietas Islands, nicknamed the “Mexican Galapagos” for their array of wildlife — the swim through the cave is not advisable for young kids, though. See if your kids can spot the blue-footed boobies, dolphins and humpback whales! Alternatively, arrange a private surf lesson on the gentle waves at La Lancha beach, go ziplining at Rancho Mi Chaparrita — where the minimum age is five — or spend time exploring the bohemian beach towns of Sayulita and Bucerias, just a 30-minute drive away.

Numerous family-friendly resorts sit right beside the sleepy fishing village of Punta de Mita, offering a taste of local life just outside the gates. The resorts in Punta Mita, like the Four Seasons and St. Regis, have perfected the art of multi-generational travel. The kids’ clubs are incredible — your little ones can help release baby sea turtles into the ocean, take pint-sized cooking classes or simply splash out in the water play areas.

Monterrey: For urbanites and gourmet foodies

For those whose hearts beat more for dynamic city life and upscale dining, this metropolis in northern Mexico offers a thrilling, contemporary alternative to the capital city. While most cities in Mexico are steeped in colonial history, Monterrey surges with a powerful modern energy, contrasting with the staggering mountain backdrop of the Sierra Madre Oriental.

At the heart of this urban sprawl is the polished district of San Pedro Garza García, Mexico’s wealthiest municipality. Here, sleek glass towers and multi-million-dollar mansions line manicured avenues, leading to fancy galleries and high-fashion boutiques. If you’re staying here, book a table at the Michelin-starred Pangea, named one of the World’s Best 50 Restaurants. Serving haute cuisine, the fine dining restaurant is headed by Chef Guillermo González Beristáin, a judge on Top Chef Mexico.

Beyond the bubble of San Pedro, the city has invested heavily in spectacular public spaces. The most impressive of them all is Parque Fundidora, a sprawling park built on the grounds of a former steel foundry. It’s an incredible blend of industrial history, inviting lakes and vast green spaces. From there, you can catch a boat or stroll along Paseo Santa Lucía, a beautiful man-made riverwalk that connects the park to the city center. At the end of the boardwalk lie three world-class museums that stand side by side: the Mexican History Museum, the Museum of the Northeast and the Government Palace Museum.

Perhaps Monterrey’s greatest appeal, however, is its mountainous geography. The fact that you can be sipping an espresso in a chic San Pedro café and, 20 minutes later, be hiking a trail in the stunning Chipinque Ecological Park with panoramic views of the entire city, is a privilege few cities can offer.

Riviera Maya: For honeymooners

Stretching south from Cancún to Tulum, the Riviera Maya is Mexico’s undisputed magnet for honeymooners and couples. The entire coastline is a string of crescent-shaped bays and long, undeveloped stretches of sand where it’s surprisingly easy to feel like you’ve found your own private paradise. While living in Playa del Carmen, I loved being steps from a vibrant town yet feeling a world away on a quiet beach, with nothing around but the sound of the waves.

The resorts along the Riviera Maya are masters at harnessing this natural secluded feel. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it’s hard to beat the Palafitos overwater bungalows at El Dorado Maroma. Waking up to see the Caribbean Sea through the glass floors in our bungalow is a memory that has stuck with me. For a different kind of luxury, the Mayakoba complex uses a network of serene lagoons to connect its high-end resorts, the perfect backdrop for destination weddings.

Suppose you’re one of those couples who love local adventures as much as romantic settings. In that case, the Riviera Maya has no shortage of exciting, adrenaline-pumped experiences to offer, from splashing in the cool waters of cenote — check out Cenote Dos Ojos — and exploring less-visited ancient ruins like Ek Balam and Coba, to snorkeling with turtles in Akumal and ziplining in eco parks like Xplor. To end your trip with a bang, book a table at Xcaret Arte’s Ha’ Restaurant, the first all-inclusive hotel restaurant to be run by a Michelin-starred chef.

What’s right for each type of traveler?

We’ve put together a table summarizing which destination would suit travelers based on their experience in Mexico.

Beginner travelers are those with limited international experience; maybe this is their first trip to Mexico. Ideal for first-timers who prefer margaritas with training wheels. These travelers stick to well-trodden paths, mastering “¿Dónde está el baño?” while clutching a phrasebook. They thrive in destinations where guacamole arrives with optional spice and the hotel staff speak Google Translate.

Intermediate travelers are those with some international experience who can handle moderate language barriers and cultural differences. Ready to trade resorts for real-deal experiences, these travelers navigate cobblestone streets without face-planting. They’ve graduated to ordering “tres tacos al pastor” without pointing and can haggle for a sombrero in Oaxaca’s markets… but still overpay by 20%.

Advanced travelers are those with extensive experience navigating complex destinations independently. These wanderers treat Mexico like a choose-your-own-adventure novel written in Spanglish. They’ve adopted a street dog named Churro, debate the merits of different artisanal mezcals and know which mercado stall has the best tamales oaxaqueños.