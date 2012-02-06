The 2016 corruption map: the darker the color, the worse the corruption.

MX drops 28 places on corruption index

But more countries declined than improved in the Transparency International study

NewsJanuary 25

Corruption in Mexico has got a whole lot worse according to the latest study by Transparency International. Mexico plummeted 28 places on the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring 30 out of a possible

El Chapo during his extradition last Thursday.

El Chapo hearing to be conducted by video

But a Homeland Security agent is confident Guzmán will dig no tunnels

NewsJanuary 25

"'I assure you no tunnel will be built leading to the bathroom," said a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent this week in reference to the jail holding ex-drug lord

The Colima Volcano this morning

Volcano eruption sends ash 4km high

Eruption of Colima Volcano, Mexico's most active, triggers warning regarding ash fall

NewsJanuary 25

An eruption by the Colima Volcano this morning sent a cloud of ash four kilometers into the sky, triggering warnings that the public stay informed about activity at the volcano.

An existing section of wall on the U.S. border.

Don’t meet Trump, Peña Nieto urged

US president's signing of order to build border wall sparks an outcry

NewsJanuary 25

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order today authorizing the construction of a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border, a move that is not sitting well with Mexican politicians.

X-rays of what might be the word's longest penis.

Macho Mexican claims world’s longest penis

Roberto Esquivel says he is happy with his member despite some disabling factors

NewsJanuary 25

He considers himself disabled: walking is a challenge and sitting down is difficult, and as a result he is unable to work. But Roberto Esquivel Cabrera is happy about the

Altiplano prison: gets accreditation.

16 more prisons get ACA certification

'El Chapo' Guzman's former home is one of those accredited by Corrections Association

NewsJanuary 25

The prison made famous by the escape of former cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is among those that were granted international accreditation this week. Cefereso No. 1, more commonly

Hotels in Baja are not happy with the new tourist tax.

Foreign tourists will pay tax to stay in Baja

Visitors from abroad will pay 350 pesos to spend more than a day in Baja California Sur

NewsJanuary 24

The governor of Baja California Sur intends to enact a controversial new 350-peso (US $16) tax on tourists coming from abroad and staying for more than one day. Governor Carlos Mendoza's

For NAFTA's partners it's death would mean economic calamity.

Why Trump will not keep NAFTA pledge

Killing the world's largest trade agreement would cause the US economy to implode

OpinionJanuary 24

I'm writing this piece after having just watched the most sinister, darkest, weirdest, inaugural address, I think, ever spoken. I had to read the transcript for it to fully sink in: President

mexican currency

Spending cuts add up to 41 billion pesos

But some observers feel it's not enough, and that the measures are superficial

NewsJanuary 24

Widespread — and still ongoing — gas price protests have not persuaded the government to back down but they might have triggered a rush by politicians to trim costs, including

Producers celebrate the departure of avocados from Jalisco.

As trade talks loom, US halts avocados

Jalisco producers upset after last-minute snag stops historic shipment

NewsJanuary 24

Amidst steadily growing worries over the future of Mexico's trade with the United States comes an incident on the border that some might think is a presage of things to

An SNTE union office, part of a large real estate portfolio.

Union’s real estate totals 600 properties

Teachers' union owns office buildings, hotels, raw land and even a cemetery

NewsJanuary 24

Mexico's national teachers' union is a wealthy organization if real estate holdings are any measure. Properties in the name of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) number more than 600 in

One of the award-winning doctors on Doctoralia.

Health care platform recognizes doctors

Doctoralia awards health professionals based on patients', other doctors' ratings

NewsJanuary 24

A website that allows patients to rate and locate doctors and seek medical advice has recognized 366 doctors in Mexico with an awards program now in its third year. Doctoralia,

