pemex pumps

Fuel price increase postponed 2 weeks

Government holds the line on prices, cancels tomorrows hike

NewsFebruary 3

The federal Finance Secretariat has chosen to leave fuel prices where they are, canceling increases that were scheduled for both tomorrow and the following Saturday. The second planned price hike FULL STORY

Honda's assembly plant in Celaya, Guanajuato.

Honda’s future unclear with US import tax

Company would reconsider presence in Mexico if US imposed tariffs

NewsFebruary 3

Honda Motor Co. says it will need to reconsider its operations in Mexico if the United States, its largest market, imposes tariffs on Mexican imports. Japan’s third largest auto maker FULL STORY

Creators of the anti-corruption app.

App allows users to score prosecutors

Hackathon invited competitors to design anti-corruption app

NewsFebruary 2

The fight against corruption has gone high-tech. Three young Mexicans have developed a mobile app to enable and empower citizens to take a stand against acts of corruption by judicial authorities. Through Escudo Ciudadano, FULL STORY

One man mounts a bull while another taunts it at bull-running event.

240-year-old tradition proves difficult to stop

Tlacotalpan's annual bull-running event was banned by a new animal protection law

NewsFebruary 2

Authorities have tried to put a stop to a 240-year-old tradition in a town in Veracruz this week, but some would prefer that running with the bulls in Tlacotalpan be allowed to FULL STORY

yunes and sanchez

No evidence found in chemo drugs probe

But Veracruz governor charges that health agency jumped the gun and hasn't finished yet

NewsFebruary 2

What was supposed to be a health scandal in Veracruz is turning into a farce after a federal regulatory agency decided there was no evidence that cancer patients had been given fake chemotherapy treatments. FULL STORY

JAC Motors' S3 sport utility vehicle, soon to be built in Mexico.

Chinese auto maker sets up in Hidalgo

Carlos Slim and Giant Motors are part of the alliance with JAC Motors

NewsFebruary 2

A Chinese automotive manufacturer has teamed up with Mexico’s Giant Motors and a Carlos Slim-owned financial firm to manufacture JAC sport utility vehicles in Hidalgo. JAC Motors has entered into FULL STORY

Peña Nieto and the Made in Mexico logo.

Made in Mexico an antidote for Trump era

President announces new initiative to strengthen the economy

NewsFebruary 2

“Buy Mexican” is one of the federal government’s new initiatives to strengthen the economy in preparation for the severe buffeting that might come as a result of its new relationship FULL STORY

pemex gas station

Another gas price hike is set for Saturday

But finance officials are trying to find a way to soften it

NewsFebruary 2

Motorists beware: there’s another gasolinazo — a word that describes a gas price increase that represents a nasty blow — coming on Saturday but chances are it won’t be as FULL STORY

An investigator at a site in Acapulco yesterday where two bodies were found.

January executions up 63% over last year

Among the states, Guerrero led the way with 125; among municipalities it was Juárez

NewsFebruary 2

The new year got off to a bad start in January when measured in terms of crime gang killings. The tally by the newspaper Reforma and its Executometer was 832, FULL STORY

Government spokesman Sánchez.

MX denies Trump made troops threat

White House spokesman confirms the remark but says it was 'lighthearted'

NewsFebruary 2

The government has issued an emphatic denial that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to send troops to Mexico when he spoke last Friday with President Enrique Peña Nieto, while in FULL STORY

donald trump

Trump threatened to send military to MX

US president said he might send military to take care of 'bad hombres' in Mexico: AP

NewsFebruary 1

United States President Donald Trump threatened to send troops into Mexico to stop the “bad hombres down there” when he spoke by telephone with Mexican leader Enrique Peña Nieto last FULL STORY

Saltillo creek project and concrete damaged during heavy rains.

Heavy rains wiped out creek drainage project

No one has been held responsible for shoddy work that cost 43 million pesos

NewsFebruary 1

A public works project in Coahuila intended to divert dangerous rainfall runoff failed dismally in its first encounter with the elements more than two years ago. Several unrealized reconstruction plans later, those FULL STORY

