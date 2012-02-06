Japanese steel firm is investor No. 1000
Nucor-JFE Steel will supply galvanized steel for the automotive industry
A firm that will manufacture galvanized steel strips for use in the automotive industry is the 1,000th Japanese company to invest in Mexico. Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal recognized Nucor-JFE FULL STORY
Mexican tourism: it’s time for a new focus
OECD says tourism's growth has not kept up with the global economy
Strong visitor numbers have launched Mexico back into the top 10 tourist destinations in the world but growth of the country’s tourism sector has not been what it should in the FULL STORY
80-peso water bill reason to be grateful
But when the water stopped running, a Mexican shrug was the only reply
Jumapam is the government agency dealing with water, sewer and rubbish removal in Mazatlán. Our monthly Jumapam bill is about 80 pesos (close to US $4) and I am truly grateful FULL STORY
More testimony links Los Zetas, ex-governor
Unnamed former Zeta claims gang paid Moreira US $2 million per month
New testimony has surfaced linking former Coahuila governor Humberto Moreira to the Zetas drug gang. An unnamed high-ranking member of the criminal organization told officials from the Attorney General’s office last FULL STORY
People of Americas on cusp of the abyss
Dystopian hell predicted after inauguration of the Master of Mendacity
Donald Trump is on the cusp of taking the oath of office, and consequently the American people (meaning in this context all of the people of the Americas) are on FULL STORY
Drug lord must pay DEA agent’s family
Judge orders compensation for family of murdered US agent, Mexican pilot
A Mexican federal judge has ruled that drug lord Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, former leader of the long-disbanded Guadalajara Cartel, must pay reparation of just over 20.8 million pesos, close to US FULL STORY
How will Mexico deal with The Donald?
Not in a way that inspires hope given two recent decisions by Peña Nieto
What is Mexico’s plan for facing incoming U.S. president Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign included heated anti-Mexican rhetoric? How is the country’s government preparing for threatened changes to the U.S.-Mexico FULL STORY
Gasoline supplies at ‘crisis’ levels: secretary
Storage, distribution challenges as Mexico is now fourth-largest gasoline consumer
Mexico is going through a gasoline supply crisis due to the fact that there are no more than three days’ worth of inventory, the Energy Secretary warned yesterday. Appearing before FULL STORY
Hilton Hotels plans nine new properties
The company will add nearly 1,200 rooms to its Mexico portfolio
Citing the “impressive growth of tourism” in Mexico, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has announced it will open nine new hotels between now and 2019. The new properties, which will operate FULL STORY
Dispute with mine continues in Durango
NGO calls for protection of indigenous, farming rights
Community landowners in the northern state of Durango are seeking support from the federal government in defending their rights in a years-long dispute with a Canadian mining company. The ejido, or community-owned FULL STORY
More poverty due to gas prices: experts
Measures to mitigate effects on families earn harsh criticism from employers' group
The January 1 increase in gasoline prices could finish up creating a “nation-wide surge of impoverishment.” That was a warning issued by a group of specialists interviewed by the newspaper El Universal, FULL STORY
Two in custody after priest found murdered
Coahuila priest disappeared from his home January 3
A Catholic priest who disappeared January 3 in Coahuila was found dead yesterday, half buried on a vacant piece of land in the municipality of Parras de la Fuente. Two FULL STORY