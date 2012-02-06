Properties in the Maya Riviera, left, and San Miguel are popular among prospective American buyers.

American buyers show more interest in MX

Realtors association says interest in Mexico was three times greater last year

NewsJanuary 9

Interest in Mexican properties among Americans looking for real estate abroad was three times greater last year than in 2015. Data released by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows FULL STORY

Zia Zafar, suspect in Friday's shooting

Suspect arrested in shooting of US official

Visa dispute suggested as motive for Friday's attack in Guadalajara

NewsJanuary 9

A United States citizen was arrested yesterday in connection with the shooting Friday of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara. A man unofficially identified as Zia Zafar, 32, was detained FULL STORY

Looters at a store in Veracruz.

Peaceful marches end week of protests

More than 1,500 people arrested, 400 stores looted, and six people dead

NewsJanuary 7

Thousands of people marched today in at least six states in peaceful demonstrations against the Peña Nieto government’s steep increase in gasoline and diesel prices that went into effect last FULL STORY

The painted Pulmonia and its proud owner.

Finding Pulmonia’s paint was a challenge

It was going to take 18,000 bottles of nail polish to get the color exactly right

OpinionJanuary 7

In my column of December 10, 2016 I regaled the readers of this fine publication with some of the details of locating and purchasing a Pulmonia. This is the second article FULL STORY

Dam at the Yuribia reservoir: the taps have been turned off.

Water turned off in demand for cash

Community landowners cut water supply to municipalities in southern Veracruz

NewsJanuary 7

Details of the murky dealings of former Veracruz governor Javier Duarte keep surfacing since he stepped down almost three months ago. The latest was revealed early Thursday morning after indigenous community landowners, FULL STORY

Castillo, King of the Dragons.

Ex-governors linked to money laundering

US businessman pleads guilty to money laundering conspiracy

NewsJanuary 7

Four ex-governors have been implicated in a money laundering case involving millions of dollars. Luis Carlos Castillo Cervantes, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Mexico, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to FULL STORY

Suspect in the shooting yesterday of a U.S. consular official.

US consulate official shot in Guadalajara

The victim, who was reported to be carrying DEA identification, is in stable condition

NewsJanuary 7

An official with the United States consulate in Guadalajara is in stable condition after he was shot outside the Plaza Sania shopping center yesterday. A source in the city police FULL STORY

A scale model of Mexico City's new airport.

Contract awarded for new airport’s terminal

Consortium led by Carlos Slim's construction firm wins 84-billion-peso contract

NewsJanuary 7

The contract for the construction of the terminal building at Mexico City’s new airport has been awarded to a consortium led by a company owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. FULL STORY

One of the Israeli-built trucks for pipeline surveillance.

Pemex arms itself with surveillance gear

Israeli-built equipment watching out for pipeline thieves in Puebla

NewsJanuary 6

Pemex has new armament to aid its combat against petroleum thefts from its pipelines in the state of Puebla, which amount to close to 2.4 million liters per day: the latest in surveillance FULL STORY

Site of the canceled Ford plant in San Luis Potosí.

Dismay, dashed hopes at site of Ford plant

Ford said it was a market issue but there's still bitterness towards Donald Trump

NewsJanuary 6

“It hit us like a bucket of cold water.” That’s how one prospective and hopeful automotive supplier described the effect of Tuesday’s announcement that Ford Motor Company had canceled plans FULL STORY

Mexico City's 1,500-meter-long mega-rosca.

Mexico City has its own giant mega-rosca

Chilangos celebrate Three Kings Day with 1,500-meter-long bread

NewsJanuary 6

As many Mexican families celebrate Three Kings Day with the traditional rosca de reyes bread, so does the government of Mexico City, but in a monumental way: its bread is more than FULL STORY

EPN: It was Calderón's fault.

EPN blames price hike on his predecessor

In a new year's message, president also cites increase in international petroleum prices

NewsJanuary 6

In the face of continued protests against higher gas prices, President Enrique Peña Nieto tried again yesterday to explain and justify fuel prices that rose as much as 20% on FULL STORY

