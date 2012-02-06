Oaxaca students and their invention.

Students develop oats-based packaging

Biodegradable product also increases shelf life of some products

NewsJanuary 21

Two students from the Technological University of the Central Valleys of Oaxaca (UTVCO) have developed a biodegradable polymer out of oat starch that could replace plastic packaging. Engineering students Esbeydhy Oyuky

This tope looks particularly nasty.

Stop signs, red lights have limited effect

But the tope is tried and true and the only traffic control device that really works

OpinionJanuary 21

In some areas of the world they are called sleeping policeman, while north of the border they are called speed bumps and are normally only found in parking lots. In

Firearms destroyed this week in Cancún

New cartel operates in Cancún, Riviera Maya

Army official says the new crime gang is made up of remnants from others

NewsJanuary 21

A new year, a new cartel. Yet unnamed, the new criminal organization operates in the Cancún and Riviera Maya areas of Quintana Roo, according to a high-ranking Army official. "There is effectively an

Women marching today in Mexico City.

Women in Mexico join march against Trump

It's a wakeup call: 'What the heck is going on in the United States?'

NewsJanuary 21

Women in Mexico joined others in Washington, D.C., today for the Women's March on Washington, an event that was initially intended to share concern over Donald Trump's election as United

Guzmán after his arrival in New York.

‘Surprised’ El Chapo arrives in New York

Guzmán, known for 'a life of crime, violence, death and distribution,' pleads not guilty

NewsJanuary 21

Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán appeared in a New York court yesterday where he entered a not-guilty plea to 17 drugs and weapons charges. The longtime head of

Rodríguez: will straighten out troubled youths.

State to build schools for troubled youths

Governor announces militarized prep schools in wake of school shooting

NewsJanuary 21

Nuevo León Governor Jaime Rodríguez has announced the construction of four militarized preparatory schools in the state to "discipline" troubled youths. "Nuevo León cannot continue losing its youths to rebelliousness or

Finnair: flights begin in November.

Puerto Vallarta to get flights from Finland

Weekly flights expected to bring visitors from other Nordic countries as well

NewsJanuary 21

Mexican tourism officials are hoping a new flight from Finland to Puerto Vallarta will help open a new market. Finnair will begin offering weekly flights next November from Helsinki, the

The electric truck unveiled this week in Mexico City.

Designers see market for light-duty truck

1.5-tonne cargo vehicle has a range of 100 kilometers on a full charge

NewsJanuary 21

A new, made-in-Mexico light-duty electric truck was presented this week in Mexico City, the result of a joint effort by a university and private enterprise. The vehicle can carry up to 1.5 tonnes and travel

A community landowner points out the disputed area.

Banderas landowners continue their fight

60-year battle for land that now houses gated communities and shopping centers

NewsJanuary 21

Community landowners in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, have been fighting for 60 years for the return of what they say is their land, now home to gated communities, shopping centers

Amlo: voters might make a left turn in 2018.

Mexico must look for stronger leadership

With Trump in power and continued slow growth, Mexico could make a left turn

NewsJanuary 21

Many Mexicans dislike the leader of the left-wing party called Morena, but Andrés Manuel López Obrador may represent the kind of firm leadership that Mexico wants in the face of

Migrants en route to the U.S.

NGOs worry about fate of migrants in Mexico

Border wall won't stop flow, says one, forecasting an increase

NewsJanuary 19

A migrants' advocacy organization warned this week that a wall on the Mexico-United States border won't deter the northward flow of people, which by February could reach 1,000 a day. Rubén Figueroa,

A defiant Guzmán during his capture in January.

‘El Chapo’ Guzmán extradited to US

Former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel has been handed over to US authorities

NewsJanuary 19

"El Chapo" Guzmán, one of Mexico's most famous drug lords, is on his way to face criminal charges in the United States, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has announced. Joaquín

