Ceremony welcomes Japanese firm No. 1000.

Japanese steel firm is investor No. 1000

Nucor-JFE Steel will supply galvanized steel for the automotive industry

NewsJanuary 14

A firm that will manufacture galvanized steel strips for use in the automotive industry is the 1,000th Japanese company to invest in Mexico. Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal recognized Nucor-JFE FULL STORY

Puerto Vallarta

Mexican tourism: it’s time for a new focus

OECD says tourism's growth has not kept up with the global economy

NewsJanuary 14

Strong visitor numbers have launched Mexico back into the top 10 tourist destinations in the world but growth of the country’s tourism sector has not been what it should in the FULL STORY

Jumapam workers repair a leak in Mazatlán.

80-peso water bill reason to be grateful

But when the water stopped running, a Mexican shrug was the only reply

OpinionJanuary 14

Jumapam is the government agency dealing with water, sewer and rubbish removal in Mazatlán.  Our monthly Jumapam bill is about 80 pesos (close to US $4) and I am truly grateful FULL STORY

Moreira: Zetas connection alleged.

More testimony links Los Zetas, ex-governor

Unnamed former Zeta claims gang paid Moreira US $2 million per month

NewsJanuary 14

New testimony has surfaced linking former Coahuila governor Humberto Moreira to the Zetas drug gang. An unnamed high-ranking member of the criminal organization told officials from the Attorney General’s office last FULL STORY

Mexican immigrants being deported from US.

People of Americas on cusp of the abyss

Dystopian hell predicted after inauguration of the Master of Mendacity

OpinionJanuary 14

Donald Trump is on the cusp of taking the oath of office, and consequently the American people (meaning in this context all of the people of the Americas) are on FULL STORY

Fonseca Carrillo: must pay compensation.

Drug lord must pay DEA agent’s family

Judge orders compensation for family of murdered US agent, Mexican pilot

NewsJanuary 14

A Mexican federal judge has ruled that drug lord Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, former leader of the long-disbanded Guadalajara Cartel, must pay reparation of just over 20.8 million pesos, close to US FULL STORY

President Peña Nieto’s invitation for Donald Trump to visit Mexico in August offended 74% of Mexicans, according to polls.

How will Mexico deal with The Donald?

Not in a way that inspires hope given two recent decisions by Peña Nieto

OpinionJanuary 14

What is Mexico’s plan for facing incoming U.S. president Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign included heated anti-Mexican rhetoric? How is the country’s government preparing for threatened changes to the U.S.-Mexico FULL STORY

Energy Secretary Coldwell addresses Congressmen yesterday.

Gasoline supplies at ‘crisis’ levels: secretary

Storage, distribution challenges as Mexico is now fourth-largest gasoline consumer

NewsJanuary 14

Mexico is going through a gasoline supply crisis due to the fact that there are no more than three days’ worth of inventory, the Energy Secretary warned yesterday. Appearing before FULL STORY

Hilton's new DoubleTree Inn in Mexico City.

Hilton Hotels plans nine new properties

The company will add nearly 1,200 rooms to its Mexico portfolio

NewsJanuary 14

Citing the “impressive growth of tourism” in Mexico, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has announced it will open nine new hotels between now and 2019. The new properties, which will operate FULL STORY

Excellon's La Platosa mine.

Dispute with mine continues in Durango

NGO calls for protection of indigenous, farming rights

NewsJanuary 13

Community landowners in the northern state of Durango are seeking support from the federal government in defending their rights in a years-long dispute with a Canadian mining company. The ejido, or community-owned FULL STORY

Peña Nieto with two signatories to a new accord to support families. At right, the odd man out, Coparmex head de Hoyos Walther.

More poverty due to gas prices: experts

Measures to mitigate effects on families earn harsh criticism from employers' group

NewsJanuary 13

The January 1 increase in gasoline prices could finish up creating a “nation-wide surge of impoverishment.” That was a warning issued by a group of specialists interviewed by the newspaper El Universal, FULL STORY

Hernández: body was found yesterday.

Two in custody after priest found murdered

Coahuila priest disappeared from his home January 3

NewsJanuary 13

A Catholic priest who disappeared January 3 in Coahuila was found dead yesterday, half buried on a vacant piece of land in the municipality of Parras de la Fuente. Two FULL STORY

