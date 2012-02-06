American buyers show more interest in MX
Realtors association says interest in Mexico was three times greater last year
Interest in Mexican properties among Americans looking for real estate abroad was three times greater last year than in 2015. Data released by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows FULL STORY
Suspect arrested in shooting of US official
Visa dispute suggested as motive for Friday's attack in Guadalajara
A United States citizen was arrested yesterday in connection with the shooting Friday of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara. A man unofficially identified as Zia Zafar, 32, was detained FULL STORY
Peaceful marches end week of protests
More than 1,500 people arrested, 400 stores looted, and six people dead
Thousands of people marched today in at least six states in peaceful demonstrations against the Peña Nieto government’s steep increase in gasoline and diesel prices that went into effect last FULL STORY
Finding Pulmonia’s paint was a challenge
It was going to take 18,000 bottles of nail polish to get the color exactly right
In my column of December 10, 2016 I regaled the readers of this fine publication with some of the details of locating and purchasing a Pulmonia. This is the second article FULL STORY
Water turned off in demand for cash
Community landowners cut water supply to municipalities in southern Veracruz
Details of the murky dealings of former Veracruz governor Javier Duarte keep surfacing since he stepped down almost three months ago. The latest was revealed early Thursday morning after indigenous community landowners, FULL STORY
Ex-governors linked to money laundering
US businessman pleads guilty to money laundering conspiracy
Four ex-governors have been implicated in a money laundering case involving millions of dollars. Luis Carlos Castillo Cervantes, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Mexico, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to FULL STORY
US consulate official shot in Guadalajara
The victim, who was reported to be carrying DEA identification, is in stable condition
An official with the United States consulate in Guadalajara is in stable condition after he was shot outside the Plaza Sania shopping center yesterday. A source in the city police FULL STORY
Contract awarded for new airport’s terminal
Consortium led by Carlos Slim's construction firm wins 84-billion-peso contract
The contract for the construction of the terminal building at Mexico City’s new airport has been awarded to a consortium led by a company owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. FULL STORY
Pemex arms itself with surveillance gear
Israeli-built equipment watching out for pipeline thieves in Puebla
Pemex has new armament to aid its combat against petroleum thefts from its pipelines in the state of Puebla, which amount to close to 2.4 million liters per day: the latest in surveillance FULL STORY
Dismay, dashed hopes at site of Ford plant
Ford said it was a market issue but there's still bitterness towards Donald Trump
“It hit us like a bucket of cold water.” That’s how one prospective and hopeful automotive supplier described the effect of Tuesday’s announcement that Ford Motor Company had canceled plans FULL STORY
Mexico City has its own giant mega-rosca
Chilangos celebrate Three Kings Day with 1,500-meter-long bread
As many Mexican families celebrate Three Kings Day with the traditional rosca de reyes bread, so does the government of Mexico City, but in a monumental way: its bread is more than FULL STORY
EPN blames price hike on his predecessor
In a new year's message, president also cites increase in international petroleum prices
In the face of continued protests against higher gas prices, President Enrique Peña Nieto tried again yesterday to explain and justify fuel prices that rose as much as 20% on FULL STORY