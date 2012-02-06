Nacif: challenges pay cut.

INE councilor rejects 10% cut in salary

Nacif, who is paid 177,000 pesos a month, argues there are other costs they could cut

NewsFebruary 4

A board member of the National Electoral Institute (INE) has registered an objection to the 10% cut in his salary, introduced as part of an austerity package announced by the government agency last FULL STORY

A potentially lucrative pipeline tap.

Pemex’ pipeline loss: 160 billion pesos

There were 6,159 pipeline taps last year, up 791% over 2010

NewsFebruary 4

State oil company Pemex has lost an estimated 160 billion pesos (US $7.9 billion) in pipeline thefts during the last seven years, while the practice has become the second most profitable activity FULL STORY

bottles of wine

Move to Mexico meant preparing for hardship

A slow weaning-off process seemed the best course to do without some key food items

OpinionFebruary 4

Twelve years ago, as I planned my move to Mexico, I knew from experience that certain items we seem to require in a perfect life are either not available in FULL STORY

The new museum in Querétaro

Historic building a millennials’ museum

19th-century theater in Querétaro becomes Museum of the Constitution

NewsFebruary 4

The Teatro de la República in Querétaro, a building that played a prominent role in the history of Mexico, will now be known as the National Museum of the Constitution. FULL STORY

Dengue, chikungunya or Zika?

Microcephaly case linked to zika virus

Baby born in Oaxaca in November was the first such case in Mexico

NewsFebruary 4

The Health Secretariat has confirmed the first case of microcephaly in a newborn infant in Mexico, one that is linked directly to the Zika virus. The premature baby died during FULL STORY

DAC rate is the one to avoid.

Electricity costs up, will continue to rise

Solar makes a lot of sense, even as a Mexico-US border wall

OpinionFebruary 4

Mexicans are reminded on a daily basis of the recent 20% hike in the price of fuel at the pumps. The so-called gasolinazo – as the gasoline price hike is known FULL STORY

The Mundaca hacienda on Isla Mujeres.

Pirates, treasure and unrequited love

Hacienda Mundaca a fascinating attraction on Isla Mujeres

Mexico LifeFebruary 4

The story of the pirate Mundaca and his hacienda on Isla Mujeres has fascinated us since we moved here in 2008. Fermín Antonio Mundaca de Marecheaga was born in October FULL STORY

The electric truck built by Moldex.

Slim, Bimbo bakery to build electric vehicle

Made-in-Mexico automobile could be ready for sale next year

NewsFebruary 4

Uncertainty about where gasoline prices are going in Mexico this year may push more motorists to look for alternatives — such as the product of Carlos Slim’s new venture. A made-in-Mexico FULL STORY

Funeral services Wednesday in Chacotla.

Town left to the mercy of invading gangsters

Night of terror in Chacotla, Guerrero, leaves five people dead

NewsFebruary 4

It was a night of terror for a small town in Guerrero this week when at least 40 armed men kidnapped seven people, peppered homes with machine gun fire and robbed some FULL STORY

pemex pumps

Fuel price increase postponed 2 weeks

Government holds the line on prices, cancels tomorrows hike

NewsFebruary 3

The federal Finance Secretariat has chosen to leave fuel prices where they are, canceling increases that were scheduled for both tomorrow and the following Saturday. The second planned price hike FULL STORY

Honda's assembly plant in Celaya, Guanajuato.

Honda’s future unclear with US import tax

Company would reconsider presence in Mexico if US imposed tariffs

NewsFebruary 3

Honda Motor Co. says it will need to reconsider its operations in Mexico if the United States, its largest market, imposes tariffs on Mexican imports. Japan’s third largest auto maker FULL STORY

Creators of the anti-corruption app.

App allows users to score prosecutors

Hackathon invited competitors to design anti-corruption app

NewsFebruary 2

The fight against corruption has gone high-tech. Three young Mexicans have developed a mobile app to enable and empower citizens to take a stand against acts of corruption by judicial authorities. Through Escudo Ciudadano, FULL STORY

