MX drops 28 places on corruption index
But more countries declined than improved in the Transparency International study
Corruption in Mexico has got a whole lot worse according to the latest study by Transparency International. Mexico plummeted 28 places on the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring 30 out of a possible
El Chapo hearing to be conducted by video
But a Homeland Security agent is confident Guzmán will dig no tunnels
"'I assure you no tunnel will be built leading to the bathroom," said a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent this week in reference to the jail holding ex-drug lord
Volcano eruption sends ash 4km high
Eruption of Colima Volcano, Mexico's most active, triggers warning regarding ash fall
An eruption by the Colima Volcano this morning sent a cloud of ash four kilometers into the sky, triggering warnings that the public stay informed about activity at the volcano.
Don’t meet Trump, Peña Nieto urged
US president's signing of order to build border wall sparks an outcry
United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order today authorizing the construction of a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border, a move that is not sitting well with Mexican politicians.
Macho Mexican claims world’s longest penis
Roberto Esquivel says he is happy with his member despite some disabling factors
He considers himself disabled: walking is a challenge and sitting down is difficult, and as a result he is unable to work. But Roberto Esquivel Cabrera is happy about the
16 more prisons get ACA certification
'El Chapo' Guzman's former home is one of those accredited by Corrections Association
The prison made famous by the escape of former cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is among those that were granted international accreditation this week. Cefereso No. 1, more commonly
Foreign tourists will pay tax to stay in Baja
Visitors from abroad will pay 350 pesos to spend more than a day in Baja California Sur
The governor of Baja California Sur intends to enact a controversial new 350-peso (US $16) tax on tourists coming from abroad and staying for more than one day. Governor Carlos Mendoza's
Why Trump will not keep NAFTA pledge
Killing the world's largest trade agreement would cause the US economy to implode
I'm writing this piece after having just watched the most sinister, darkest, weirdest, inaugural address, I think, ever spoken. I had to read the transcript for it to fully sink in: President
Spending cuts add up to 41 billion pesos
But some observers feel it's not enough, and that the measures are superficial
Widespread — and still ongoing — gas price protests have not persuaded the government to back down but they might have triggered a rush by politicians to trim costs, including
As trade talks loom, US halts avocados
Jalisco producers upset after last-minute snag stops historic shipment
Amidst steadily growing worries over the future of Mexico's trade with the United States comes an incident on the border that some might think is a presage of things to
Union’s real estate totals 600 properties
Teachers' union owns office buildings, hotels, raw land and even a cemetery
Mexico's national teachers' union is a wealthy organization if real estate holdings are any measure. Properties in the name of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) number more than 600 in
Health care platform recognizes doctors
Doctoralia awards health professionals based on patients', other doctors' ratings
A website that allows patients to rate and locate doctors and seek medical advice has recognized 366 doctors in Mexico with an awards program now in its third year. Doctoralia,