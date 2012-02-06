Landowners renew their airport protest
Dispute continues over compensation to ejidatarios for Guadalajara airport
Community landowners in El Zapote, Jalisco, renewed their protest yesterday evening at the Guadalajara International Airport although a judge ruled earlier in the day that the demonstration must not block FULL STORY
President apologizes for Israeli PM’s tweet
But Netanyahu insists he was not commenting on Mexico-US relations
The Israeli president offered an apology yesterday for a Twitter message that offended the Mexican government, but the author of the tweet has declined to do the same. Reuven Rivlin FULL STORY
Heavy metals blamed for kidney disease
Study reveals kidney damage among residents of Agua Caliente, on Lake Chapala
Close to one-third of the inhabitants of a small Jalisco town located on the shore of Lake Chapala are afflicted with kidney damage caused by the presence of elevated levels of heavy metals, according FULL STORY
MX turns its focus on the rest of the world
US dialogue not broken but expanded trade is being sought elsewhere
There is no rupture in dialogue with the United States but Mexico has begun working on strengthening its presence, relations and trade treaties with Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa, FULL STORY
UK to help in fight against corruption
5 states sign on for British training to combat police corruption
Bobbies on the streets of Mexican cities? Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple investigating the latest misdeeds of the drug cartels? Those scenarios are unlikely but there is going to be some British FULL STORY
In Mexico, corruption is a tourist attraction
Corruptour takes sightseers to 10 sites emblematic of corruption
One might say that a new tourist attraction in Mexico City is fitting for a country that has dropped 28 places on an international corruption index. The attraction is the Corruptour, a concept FULL STORY
Cabify plans to invest 1bn pesos this year
The Spanish transportation firm expects to add service in another 10 cities
The Spanish transportation company Cabify announced yesterday it will invest 1 billion pesos (US $48 million) in Mexico this year. The firm said in a statement it would “consolidate operations” FULL STORY
Convention center funding investigated
290 million pesos allegedly diverted from a development fund by Oaxaca government
The construction of a convention center in the Oaxaca state capital was plagued with controversy and criticism even before the first stone was laid, but now the state’s new government says FULL STORY
Students produce ham from rabbit meat
High-protein, low-fat alternative developed by National Polytechnic Institute students
A team of students at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) has developed a high-protein, low-fat variety of ham that helps keep the digestive tract healthy. It’s main ingredient? Rabbit meat. The five students FULL STORY
OHL to invest 7.5bn in infrastructure projects
Spanish construction firm sees 'great opportunities' in Mexico
The Spanish construction firm OHL is expecting to make some multi-billion-peso investments in Mexico, accusations of corruption against its executives notwithstanding. OHL México — a subsidiary of the Spanish parent FULL STORY
Blues on the Beach in Huatulco next week
Cheryl Lescom, Jack de Keyzer among the performers at the annual fundraiser
There is blues on tap in the Oaxaca beach destination of Huatulco when the second of this year’s Blues on the Beach concerts takes place February 9. Singer Cheryl Lescom FULL STORY
2 soldiers arrested with arms for Zetas
They were caught at a military checkpoint in Tamaulipas
Two Army lieutenants have been arrested on suspicion of planning to sell a small arsenal to the Zetas criminal organization. The two were detained at an Army checkpoint yesterday in FULL STORY