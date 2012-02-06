INE councilor rejects 10% cut in salary
Nacif, who is paid 177,000 pesos a month, argues there are other costs they could cut
A board member of the National Electoral Institute (INE) has registered an objection to the 10% cut in his salary, introduced as part of an austerity package announced by the government agency last FULL STORY
Pemex’ pipeline loss: 160 billion pesos
There were 6,159 pipeline taps last year, up 791% over 2010
State oil company Pemex has lost an estimated 160 billion pesos (US $7.9 billion) in pipeline thefts during the last seven years, while the practice has become the second most profitable activity FULL STORY
Move to Mexico meant preparing for hardship
A slow weaning-off process seemed the best course to do without some key food items
Twelve years ago, as I planned my move to Mexico, I knew from experience that certain items we seem to require in a perfect life are either not available in FULL STORY
Historic building a millennials’ museum
19th-century theater in Querétaro becomes Museum of the Constitution
The Teatro de la República in Querétaro, a building that played a prominent role in the history of Mexico, will now be known as the National Museum of the Constitution. FULL STORY
Microcephaly case linked to zika virus
Baby born in Oaxaca in November was the first such case in Mexico
The Health Secretariat has confirmed the first case of microcephaly in a newborn infant in Mexico, one that is linked directly to the Zika virus. The premature baby died during FULL STORY
Electricity costs up, will continue to rise
Solar makes a lot of sense, even as a Mexico-US border wall
Mexicans are reminded on a daily basis of the recent 20% hike in the price of fuel at the pumps. The so-called gasolinazo – as the gasoline price hike is known FULL STORY
Pirates, treasure and unrequited love
Hacienda Mundaca a fascinating attraction on Isla Mujeres
The story of the pirate Mundaca and his hacienda on Isla Mujeres has fascinated us since we moved here in 2008. Fermín Antonio Mundaca de Marecheaga was born in October FULL STORY
Slim, Bimbo bakery to build electric vehicle
Made-in-Mexico automobile could be ready for sale next year
Uncertainty about where gasoline prices are going in Mexico this year may push more motorists to look for alternatives — such as the product of Carlos Slim’s new venture. A made-in-Mexico FULL STORY
Town left to the mercy of invading gangsters
Night of terror in Chacotla, Guerrero, leaves five people dead
It was a night of terror for a small town in Guerrero this week when at least 40 armed men kidnapped seven people, peppered homes with machine gun fire and robbed some FULL STORY
Fuel price increase postponed 2 weeks
Government holds the line on prices, cancels tomorrows hike
The federal Finance Secretariat has chosen to leave fuel prices where they are, canceling increases that were scheduled for both tomorrow and the following Saturday. The second planned price hike FULL STORY
Honda’s future unclear with US import tax
Company would reconsider presence in Mexico if US imposed tariffs
Honda Motor Co. says it will need to reconsider its operations in Mexico if the United States, its largest market, imposes tariffs on Mexican imports. Japan’s third largest auto maker FULL STORY
App allows users to score prosecutors
Hackathon invited competitors to design anti-corruption app
The fight against corruption has gone high-tech. Three young Mexicans have developed a mobile app to enable and empower citizens to take a stand against acts of corruption by judicial authorities. Through Escudo Ciudadano, FULL STORY