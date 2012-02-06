Life in MX has its own specific set of rules
An important one is if you accomplish just one thing in a day, you were successful
Throughout my long and tumultuous life I have acquired a set of rules to govern my actions as I stumble towards my uncertain future. For instance, early in life I FULL STORY
More gas thefts likely due to higher prices
Puebla gas thieves pledge not to raise their price to gas stations
Tomorrow’s big increase in the price of automotive fuel will probably ensure more illegal tapping of pipelines during the coming year, particularly in Puebla, the state that sees the highest number FULL STORY
Indigenous conflicts number 202 in MX
Congress releases map showing locations of aggression against indigenous peoples
Just over 200 indigenous communities in Mexico are victims of aggression of some sort, according to the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) and the National Indigenous Congress (CNI). The two organizations, FULL STORY
More cocaine seized on Pacific coast
Navy reports seizures totaling 12.7 tonnes, six times more than in 2014 and 2015 combined
Mexico’s Pacific coast has become a popular destination for criminal organizations moving cocaine internationally. This year saw the largest amount seized since President Enrique Peña Nieto took office in 2012. The Secretariat of FULL STORY
Tequileros strike back after peace march
Gang attacks self-defense group's operations base
One day after residents of San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero, marched for peace, a criminal gang operating in the region struck back. Los Tequileros are believed to have been behind an FULL STORY
Holiday accidents kill 29 in Chihuahua
11 were killed in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer rig
The Christmas holiday period has been a nasty one for motor vehicle accidents in the state of Chihuahua. Fifteen people died in two accidents on Thursday, bringing to 29 the FULL STORY
Merry Christmas from your local drug gang
Cartel hands out truckloads of toys and dinners to families in Nuevo Laredo
For some families in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Santa Claus is a narco. Local news outlets reported that members of the Cártel del Noreste (CDN) delivered truckloads FULL STORY
Electoral unrest as elections invalidated
Protests could turn violent in 20 municipalities in Oaxaca
Voters have been to the polls this month in 417 of Oaxaca’s 570 municipalities but not everyone is pleased with the results. While the new administrations are to take office FULL STORY
State will pay for reconstructive surgery
Nearly 30 victims of fireworks market explosion require specialized surgery
The government of the State of México will provide specialized surgery to burn victims of the December 20 explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec. The state’s Secretary FULL STORY
Housing in Mexico: deficient, inadequate
Study reveals that adequate housing remains a challenge in Mexico
A study by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) offers a snapshot of housing, revealing deficiencies and inadequacies. The director of the City Studies Program at UNAM said that despite FULL STORY
High prices mean sugar’s future sweet
Annual production closing in on 7 million tonnes
The Mexican sugar industry expects 2017 to be a good year as prices remain at historical highs and the upcoming harvest is expected to be close to 7 million tonnes. Sugar FULL STORY
1,500 march to urge gang leader’s capture
El Tequilero eludes authorities in Guerrero's Tierra Caliente region
At least 1,500 people marched in San Miguel Totolapan yesterday demanding the capture of a gang leader who continues to elude authorities. Citizens of the Tierra Caliente municipality in Guerrero, FULL STORY