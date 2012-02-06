Tourists contribute to some great moments
The woman wondered how they made Chihuahua cheese from the little dogs
As more tourists visit Mexico, the greater the chance of interaction between expats and tourists, which can lead to some entertaining moments. Since most of us expats started as tourists,
Belize border crossing closed for 6 hours
Clash between alleged smugglers and Belize customs agents injures 13
There was a dust-up on the Belize border yesterday — not for the first time — after Belizean customs agents clashed with a group of alleged smugglers attempting to carry
Getting tough is good politics for Peña Nieto
Refusing to pay for Trump's border wall could be a unifying rallying cry for Mexico
It did not take long for a diplomatic rift to open between the United States and Mexico following the election of Donald Trump. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has cancelled
Tim Hortons plans Mexico expansion
Iconic Canadian restaurant chain sees a thriving coffee market
Tim Horton's, the iconic Canadian fast-food restaurant famous for coffee and doughnuts, is coming to Mexico. Restaurant Brands International (RBI), owner of the multinational restaurant chain, announced today it would
Donald Trump fallout: boycott US brands
Among the targets is Starbucks, whose Mexican operator replied today
Fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. has been turning up on social media, where users are urging boycotts of American brands
Slim sees opportunity in Mexico’s future
Business tycoon also welcomes a unity among Mexicans unseen since quake of 1985
Trump is not the terminator, he's a negotiator, said one of Mexico's most successful businesspeople at a press conference in Mexico City yesterday. Carlos Slim described the United States president as
As of yesterday, MX had reached a limit
Foreign Affairs Secretary said Trump's conditions for meeting were unacceptable
Mexico had reached a limit with the United States yesterday evening, according to the Foreign Affairs Secretary, who warned that if the U.S. government imposes a 20% tariff on Mexican imports
EPN, Trump agree to button up over wall
Leaders agree during phone call not to speak publicly about controversial issue
An hour-long telephone call this morning has put a stop to the war of words over who is going to pay for a wall on the Mexico-United States border and
New NAFTA could be good for agriculture
Head of agricultural university sees an opportunity to improve domestic production
Renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could be an opportunity to extricate Mexican agriculture from rules that have harmed farming in Mexico. Sergio Barrales Domínguez, president of the Autonomous University
Los Cabos businesses pay for extra police
Surge in violence leads to agreement to bring in members of the National Gendarmerie
If you want police protection in Los Cabos you have to pay for it. A business organization has agreed to fork over as much as 27 million pesos — US
Yucatán police detain Sinaloa Cartel boss
'La Gallina' linked to recent violence in Quintana Roo
A Sinaloa Cartel operator in the southeastern region of Mexico was arrested yesterday in Yucatán. Roberto Nájera Gutiérrez, also known as "La Gallina," is believed to have controlled the trafficking
Fissure drains water from Xochimilco canal
Extraction of water by tankers offered as one reason, depletion of aquifers as another
One of the emblematic canals of the southern Mexico City borough of Xochimilco is now dry after a fissure appeared in its middle section, draining the water and leaving many people out of