A protest at the airport last September.

Landowners renew their airport protest

Dispute continues over compensation to ejidatarios for Guadalajara airport

NewsFebruary 1

Community landowners in El Zapote, Jalisco, renewed their protest yesterday evening at the Guadalajara International Airport although a judge ruled earlier in the day that the demonstration must not block FULL STORY

Rivlin, left, and Peña Nieto in Jerusalem last year.

President apologizes for Israeli PM’s tweet

But Netanyahu insists he was not commenting on Mexico-US relations

NewsFebruary 1

The Israeli president offered an apology yesterday for a Twitter message that offended the Mexican government, but the author of the tweet has declined to do the same. Reuven Rivlin FULL STORY

Lake Chapala: kidney ailments revealed.

Heavy metals blamed for kidney disease

Study reveals kidney damage among residents of Agua Caliente, on Lake Chapala

NewsJanuary 31

Close to one-third of the inhabitants of a small Jalisco town located on the shore of Lake Chapala are afflicted with kidney damage caused by the presence of elevated levels of heavy metals, according FULL STORY

PRI Senators hear from Foreign Affairs Secretary Videgaray.

MX turns its focus on the rest of the world

US dialogue not broken but expanded trade is being sought elsewhere

NewsJanuary 31

There is no rupture in dialogue with the United States but Mexico has begun working on strengthening its presence, relations and trade treaties with Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa, FULL STORY

British bobbies on patrol.

UK to help in fight against corruption

5 states sign on for British training to combat police corruption

NewsJanuary 31

Bobbies on the streets of Mexican cities? Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple investigating the latest misdeeds of the drug cartels? Those scenarios are unlikely but there is going to be some British FULL STORY

Corruptour, Mexico City's new attraction.

In Mexico, corruption is a tourist attraction

Corruptour takes sightseers to 10 sites emblematic of corruption

NewsJanuary 31

One might say that a new tourist attraction in Mexico City is fitting for a country that has dropped 28 places on an international corruption index. The attraction is the Corruptour, a concept FULL STORY

Cabify car in Mexico City.

Cabify plans to invest 1bn pesos this year

The Spanish transportation firm expects to add service in another 10 cities

NewsJanuary 31

The Spanish transportation company Cabify announced yesterday it will invest 1 billion pesos (US $48 million) in Mexico this year. The firm said in a statement it would “consolidate operations” FULL STORY

Murat, second from right, gets a tour of the convention center.

Convention center funding investigated

290 million pesos allegedly diverted from a development fund by Oaxaca government

NewsJanuary 31

The construction of a convention center in the Oaxaca state capital was plagued with controversy and criticism even before the first stone was laid, but now the state’s new government says FULL STORY

IPN students and their rabbit ham.

Students produce ham from rabbit meat

High-protein, low-fat alternative developed by National Polytechnic Institute students

NewsJanuary 31

A team of students at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) has developed a high-protein, low-fat variety of ham that helps keep the digestive tract healthy. It’s main ingredient? Rabbit meat. The five students FULL STORY

The Autopista Urbana Norte, an OHL project in Mexico City.

OHL to invest 7.5bn in infrastructure projects

Spanish construction firm sees 'great opportunities' in Mexico

NewsJanuary 31

The Spanish construction firm OHL is expecting to make some multi-billion-peso investments in Mexico, accusations of corruption against its executives notwithstanding. OHL México — a subsidiary of the Spanish parent FULL STORY

Jack de Keyzer and Cheryl Lescom

Blues on the Beach in Huatulco next week

Cheryl Lescom, Jack de Keyzer among the performers at the annual fundraiser

NewsJanuary 31

There is blues on tap in the Oaxaca beach destination of Huatulco when the second of this year’s Blues on the Beach concerts takes place February 9. Singer Cheryl Lescom FULL STORY

Arrested with firearms.

2 soldiers arrested with arms for Zetas

They were caught at a military checkpoint in Tamaulipas

NewsJanuary 30

Two Army lieutenants have been arrested on suspicion of planning to sell a small arsenal to the Zetas criminal organization. The two were detained at an Army checkpoint yesterday in FULL STORY

