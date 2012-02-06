Mazatlán: it can get toasty in summer.

Tourists contribute to some great moments

The woman wondered how they made Chihuahua cheese from the little dogs

OpinionJanuary 28

As more tourists visit Mexico, the greater the chance of interaction between expats and tourists, which can lead to some entertaining moments. Since most of us expats started as tourists,

The Subteniente López border crossing in Quintana Roo.

Belize border crossing closed for 6 hours

Clash between alleged smugglers and Belize customs agents injures 13

NewsJanuary 28

There was a dust-up on the Belize border yesterday — not for the first time — after Belizean customs agents clashed with a group of alleged smugglers attempting to carry

Existing border wall is about to get longer.

Getting tough is good politics for Peña Nieto

Refusing to pay for Trump's border wall could be a unifying rallying cry for Mexico

OpinionJanuary 27

It did not take long for a diplomatic rift to open between the United States and Mexico following the election of Donald Trump. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has cancelled

Timmy's, iconic Canadian fast-food outlet.

Tim Hortons plans Mexico expansion

Iconic Canadian restaurant chain sees a thriving coffee market

NewsJanuary 27

Tim Horton's, the iconic Canadian fast-food restaurant famous for coffee and doughnuts, is coming to Mexico. Restaurant Brands International (RBI), owner of the multinational restaurant chain, announced today it would

Among the US brands that could be boycott targets.

Donald Trump fallout: boycott US brands

Among the targets is Starbucks, whose Mexican operator replied today

NewsJanuary 27

Fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. has been turning up on social media, where users are urging boycotts of American brands

Slim: opportunities for Mexico.

Slim sees opportunity in Mexico’s future

Business tycoon also welcomes a unity among Mexicans unseen since quake of 1985

NewsJanuary 27

Trump is not the terminator, he's a negotiator, said one of Mexico's most successful businesspeople at a press conference in Mexico City yesterday. Carlos Slim described the United States president as

Videgaray: Trump's conditions were unacceptable.

As of yesterday, MX had reached a limit

Foreign Affairs Secretary said Trump's conditions for meeting were unacceptable

NewsJanuary 27

Mexico had reached a limit with the United States yesterday evening, according to the Foreign Affairs Secretary, who warned that if the U.S. government imposes a 20% tariff on Mexican imports

Trump's last tweet before this morning's phone call.

EPN, Trump agree to button up over wall

Leaders agree during phone call not to speak publicly about controversial issue

NewsJanuary 27

An hour-long telephone call this morning has put a stop to the war of words over who is going to pay for a wall on the Mexico-United States border and

beans

New NAFTA could be good for agriculture

Head of agricultural university sees an opportunity to improve domestic production

NewsJanuary 27

Renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could be an opportunity to extricate Mexican agriculture from rules that have harmed farming in Mexico. Sergio Barrales Domínguez, president of the Autonomous University

Gendarmerie are patrolling Los Cabos thanks to support from the private sector.

Los Cabos businesses pay for extra police

Surge in violence leads to agreement to bring in members of the National Gendarmerie

NewsJanuary 27

If you want police protection in Los Cabos you have to pay for it. A business organization has agreed to fork over as much as 27 million pesos — US

La Gallina, Sinaloa Cartel operator in the southeast.

Yucatán police detain Sinaloa Cartel boss

'La Gallina' linked to recent violence in Quintana Roo

NewsJanuary 27

A Sinaloa Cartel operator in the southeastern region of Mexico was arrested yesterday in Yucatán. Roberto Nájera Gutiérrez, also known as "La Gallina," is believed to have controlled the trafficking

The offending fissure in Xochimilco.

Fissure drains water from Xochimilco canal

Extraction of water by tankers offered as one reason, depletion of aquifers as another

NewsJanuary 26

One of the emblematic canals of the southern Mexico City borough of Xochimilco is now dry after a fissure appeared in its middle section, draining the water and leaving many people out of

