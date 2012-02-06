Fuel price increase postponed 2 weeks
Government holds the line on prices, cancels tomorrows hike
The federal Finance Secretariat has chosen to leave fuel prices where they are, canceling increases that were scheduled for both tomorrow and the following Saturday. The second planned price hike FULL STORY
Honda’s future unclear with US import tax
Company would reconsider presence in Mexico if US imposed tariffs
Honda Motor Co. says it will need to reconsider its operations in Mexico if the United States, its largest market, imposes tariffs on Mexican imports. Japan’s third largest auto maker FULL STORY
App allows users to score prosecutors
Hackathon invited competitors to design anti-corruption app
The fight against corruption has gone high-tech. Three young Mexicans have developed a mobile app to enable and empower citizens to take a stand against acts of corruption by judicial authorities. Through Escudo Ciudadano, FULL STORY
240-year-old tradition proves difficult to stop
Tlacotalpan's annual bull-running event was banned by a new animal protection law
Authorities have tried to put a stop to a 240-year-old tradition in a town in Veracruz this week, but some would prefer that running with the bulls in Tlacotalpan be allowed to FULL STORY
No evidence found in chemo drugs probe
But Veracruz governor charges that health agency jumped the gun and hasn't finished yet
What was supposed to be a health scandal in Veracruz is turning into a farce after a federal regulatory agency decided there was no evidence that cancer patients had been given fake chemotherapy treatments. FULL STORY
Chinese auto maker sets up in Hidalgo
Carlos Slim and Giant Motors are part of the alliance with JAC Motors
A Chinese automotive manufacturer has teamed up with Mexico’s Giant Motors and a Carlos Slim-owned financial firm to manufacture JAC sport utility vehicles in Hidalgo. JAC Motors has entered into FULL STORY
Made in Mexico an antidote for Trump era
President announces new initiative to strengthen the economy
“Buy Mexican” is one of the federal government’s new initiatives to strengthen the economy in preparation for the severe buffeting that might come as a result of its new relationship FULL STORY
Another gas price hike is set for Saturday
But finance officials are trying to find a way to soften it
Motorists beware: there’s another gasolinazo — a word that describes a gas price increase that represents a nasty blow — coming on Saturday but chances are it won’t be as FULL STORY
January executions up 63% over last year
Among the states, Guerrero led the way with 125; among municipalities it was Juárez
The new year got off to a bad start in January when measured in terms of crime gang killings. The tally by the newspaper Reforma and its Executometer was 832, FULL STORY
MX denies Trump made troops threat
White House spokesman confirms the remark but says it was 'lighthearted'
The government has issued an emphatic denial that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to send troops to Mexico when he spoke last Friday with President Enrique Peña Nieto, while in FULL STORY
Trump threatened to send military to MX
US president said he might send military to take care of 'bad hombres' in Mexico: AP
United States President Donald Trump threatened to send troops into Mexico to stop the “bad hombres down there” when he spoke by telephone with Mexican leader Enrique Peña Nieto last FULL STORY
Heavy rains wiped out creek drainage project
No one has been held responsible for shoddy work that cost 43 million pesos
A public works project in Coahuila intended to divert dangerous rainfall runoff failed dismally in its first encounter with the elements more than two years ago. Several unrealized reconstruction plans later, those FULL STORY