There are many rules regarding driving, and they're crucial to life and limb.

Life in MX has its own specific set of rules

An important one is if you accomplish just one thing in a day, you were successful

OpinionDecember 31

Throughout my long and tumultuous life I have acquired a set of rules to govern my actions as I stumble towards my uncertain future. For instance, early in life I FULL STORY

Motorists can save on gas in Puebla.

More gas thefts likely due to higher prices

Puebla gas thieves pledge not to raise their price to gas stations

NewsDecember 31

Tomorrow’s big increase in the price of automotive fuel will probably ensure more illegal tapping of pipelines during the coming year, particularly in Puebla, the state that sees the highest number FULL STORY

Masked attendees at indigenous congress.

Indigenous conflicts number 202 in MX

Congress releases map showing locations of aggression against indigenous peoples

NewsDecember 31

Just over 200 indigenous communities in Mexico are victims of aggression of some sort, according to the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) and the National Indigenous Congress (CNI). The two organizations, FULL STORY

A member of the armed forces stacks packages of seized drugs

More cocaine seized on Pacific coast

Navy reports seizures totaling 12.7 tonnes, six times more than in 2014 and 2015 combined

NewsDecember 31

Mexico’s Pacific coast has become a popular destination for criminal organizations moving cocaine internationally. This year saw the largest amount seized since President Enrique Peña Nieto took office in 2012. The Secretariat of FULL STORY

Self-defense group members maintain checkpoints on access routes into San Miguel Totolapan

Tequileros strike back after peace march

Gang attacks self-defense group's operations base

NewsDecember 31

One day after residents of San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero, marched for peace, a criminal gang operating in the region struck back. Los Tequileros are believed to have been behind an FULL STORY

Wreckage of the bus involved in Thursday's accident.

Holiday accidents kill 29 in Chihuahua

11 were killed in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer rig

NewsDecember 31

The Christmas holiday period has been a nasty one for motor vehicle accidents in the state of Chihuahua. Fifteen people died in two accidents on Thursday, bringing to 29 the FULL STORY

People line up for gifts next to a Christmas card from a drug cartel.

Merry Christmas from your local drug gang

Cartel hands out truckloads of toys and dinners to families in Nuevo Laredo

NewsDecember 31

For some families in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Santa Claus is a narco. Local news outlets reported that members of the Cártel del Noreste (CDN) delivered truckloads FULL STORY

Election protesters in Oaxaca city.

Electoral unrest as elections invalidated

Protests could turn violent in 20 municipalities in Oaxaca

NewsDecember 29

Voters have been to the polls this month in 417 of Oaxaca’s 570 municipalities but not everyone is pleased with the results. While the new administrations are to take office FULL STORY

Aerial view of the fireworks market after the explosion.

State will pay for reconstructive surgery

Nearly 30 victims of fireworks market explosion require specialized surgery

NewsDecember 29

The government of the State of México will provide specialized surgery to burn victims of the December 20 explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec. The state’s Secretary FULL STORY

A lot of housing is not quite up to snuff.

Housing in Mexico: deficient, inadequate

Study reveals that adequate housing remains a challenge in Mexico

NewsDecember 29

A study by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) offers a snapshot of housing, revealing deficiencies and inadequacies. The director of the City Studies Program at UNAM said that despite FULL STORY

Workers harvest sugar cane.

High prices mean sugar’s future sweet

Annual production closing in on 7 million tonnes

NewsDecember 29

The Mexican sugar industry expects 2017 to be a good year as prices remain at historical highs and the upcoming harvest is expected to be close to 7 million tonnes. Sugar FULL STORY

Citizens march in Totolapan

1,500 march to urge gang leader’s capture

El Tequilero eludes authorities in Guerrero's Tierra Caliente region

NewsDecember 29

At least 1,500 people marched in San Miguel Totolapan yesterday demanding the capture of a gang leader who continues to elude authorities. Citizens of the Tierra Caliente municipality in Guerrero, FULL STORY

