Students develop oats-based packaging
Biodegradable product also increases shelf life of some products
Two students from the Technological University of the Central Valleys of Oaxaca (UTVCO) have developed a biodegradable polymer out of oat starch that could replace plastic packaging. Engineering students Esbeydhy Oyuky FULL STORY
Stop signs, red lights have limited effect
But the tope is tried and true and the only traffic control device that really works
In some areas of the world they are called sleeping policeman, while north of the border they are called speed bumps and are normally only found in parking lots. In FULL STORY
New cartel operates in Cancún, Riviera Maya
Army official says the new crime gang is made up of remnants from others
A new year, a new cartel. Yet unnamed, the new criminal organization operates in the Cancún and Riviera Maya areas of Quintana Roo, according to a high-ranking Army official. “There is effectively an FULL STORY
Women in Mexico join march against Trump
It's a wakeup call: 'What the heck is going on in the United States?'
Women in Mexico joined others in Washington, D.C., today for the Women’s March on Washington, an event that was initially intended to share concern over Donald Trump’s election as United FULL STORY
‘Surprised’ El Chapo arrives in New York
Guzmán, known for 'a life of crime, violence, death and distribution,' pleads not guilty
Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán appeared in a New York court yesterday where he entered a not-guilty plea to 17 drugs and weapons charges. The longtime head of FULL STORY
State to build schools for troubled youths
Governor announces militarized prep schools in wake of school shooting
Nuevo León Governor Jaime Rodríguez has announced the construction of four militarized preparatory schools in the state to “discipline” troubled youths. “Nuevo León cannot continue losing its youths to rebelliousness or FULL STORY
Puerto Vallarta to get flights from Finland
Weekly flights expected to bring visitors from other Nordic countries as well
Mexican tourism officials are hoping a new flight from Finland to Puerto Vallarta will help open a new market. Finnair will begin offering weekly flights next November from Helsinki, the FULL STORY
Designers see market for light-duty truck
1.5-tonne cargo vehicle has a range of 100 kilometers on a full charge
A new, made-in-Mexico light-duty electric truck was presented this week in Mexico City, the result of a joint effort by a university and private enterprise. The vehicle can carry up to 1.5 tonnes and travel FULL STORY
Banderas landowners continue their fight
60-year battle for land that now houses gated communities and shopping centers
Community landowners in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, have been fighting for 60 years for the return of what they say is their land, now home to gated communities, shopping centers FULL STORY
Mexico must look for stronger leadership
With Trump in power and continued slow growth, Mexico could make a left turn
Many Mexicans dislike the leader of the left-wing party called Morena, but Andrés Manuel López Obrador may represent the kind of firm leadership that Mexico wants in the face of FULL STORY
NGOs worry about fate of migrants in Mexico
Border wall won't stop flow, says one, forecasting an increase
A migrants’ advocacy organization warned this week that a wall on the Mexico-United States border won’t deter the northward flow of people, which by February could reach 1,000 a day. Rubén Figueroa, FULL STORY
‘El Chapo’ Guzmán extradited to US
Former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel has been handed over to US authorities
“El Chapo” Guzmán, one of Mexico’s most famous drug lords, is on his way to face criminal charges in the United States, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has announced. Joaquín FULL STORY