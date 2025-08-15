Move over Frida and Diego: Here are history’s 5 most influential figures born and raised in Mexico City (Pt. 1)

To be fluent in “Mexican” requires an understanding of much more than Spanish. Like, knowing that Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera aren’t the sole defining figures of the culture. Cultural literacy demands familiarity with personalities whose influence runs far deeper into the fabric of Mexican society.

These ten icons, all born and raised in the capital, have shaped the country in many ways. Thus, knowing the stories behind these individuals will help outsiders understand much of Mexican humor, language, art, and chisme (gossip).

This two-part series was compiled thanks to three born-and-raised capitalinos who helped me identify the most important cultural phenoms for foreigners to know. There are just two women on this list. We hope that the next round will showcase more (Claudia Sheinbaum is notably missing, as we think she’s already getting her fair share of Mexico News Daily coverage). From personal scandal to powerful societal contributions, the following household names will lift you to a new level of fluency without taking one grammar class.

1. Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” (Comedian & Film Icon, 1911–1993)

If you’ve never heard of Cantinflas, it can only be assumed that you have no Mexican friends. The beloved film star is so ingrained in the culture that he inspired a verb. “Cantinflear” refers to the act of talking, talking, talking — but never quite getting to the point. Born in Tepito, Cantinflas started in vaudeville-style theater, going on to star in more than 50 films, including “Around the World in 80 Days.” He led the actors’ union, fought institutional corruption, and pushed for an independent union during the era of the PRI’s authoritarian dominance. Despite the ever-present temptation of Hollywood, the mustachioed comedian remained married to the same woman throughout his life. His death in April 1993 sent the nation into a deep mourning. Some estimates report that 500,000 people lined the nine-mile procession route his casket made through Mexico City.

2. Chespirito (Roberto Gómez Bolaños,TV Creator & Comedian, 1929–2014)

If you’ve ever heard a friend say, “fue sin querer queriendo” (my subconscious made me do it), it’s thanks to the creator of El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado, Chespirito. His family-friendly characters allowed him to touch upon social themes like poverty and inequality through warmth and humor. Despite his jovial persona on screen, the backstage experience was entirely different. He spent years embroiled in drama over rights, money and his control over the legacy of his shows. There were well-publicized feuds over intellectual property with cast members, especially Carlos Villagrán (“Quico”) and María Antonieta de las Nieves (“La Chilindrina”), leading to lawsuits and lasting personal rifts. He died in 2014, but his shows remain popular across Latin America, underscoring his lasting cultural presence and the irony of his characters that preached harmony while their creator fought bitter legal battles.

3. José José (Singer & International Balladeer, 1948–2019)

“El Príncipe de la Canción” gained fame through his powerful emotional ballads, notably “El Triste” and “Gavilán o Paloma”, selling millions of albums across Latin America and beyond. His personal life told a very different story. José José’s violent, alcoholic father abandoned the family when he was a teen, a pivotal event that would ignite his own downward spiral. Struggles with alcohol and substances would plague him throughout his life and career. He was married three times – his second wife publicly accused him of serial infidelities, alcoholism and jealousy. A serious case of pneumonia in 1972 left one of his lungs permanently damaged, leading to a suicide attempt. His later years saw family disputes over his care and legacy, all broadcast in the Mexican media. In the early 2000s, José José moved to Miami with his third wife to be closer to his daughter Sara (Sarita). This decision ignited intense family controversy, as his children in Mexico — José Joel and Marysol Sosa — claimed they were kept in the dark about his condition, location and care. He died in 2019; his ashes were split between Miami and Mexico City in a final act of family division.

4. Hugo Sánchez (Athlete & Global Sports Figure, 1958–)

Before becoming one of the best Latin American footballers worldwide, Hugo Sánchez studied dentistry at UNAM. But it was his spectacular goal-scoring and acrobatic moves at Real Madrid that thrust him into the spotlight. On the field, Sánchez was known for his larger-than-life ego, often calling out teammates and clashing with other stars. He was even quoted as insulting rival players off the field. Despite his spicy temper, he represented Mexico in multiple FIFA World Cups and continued his career as a coach and sports commentator for ESPN after retiring. His screen personality is just as bold as his player personality – he’s famous for candid, sometimes abrasive commentary. Sánchez’s success was not without scandal, and his decades-long marriage to Isabel Martín came to a disastrous end amid rumors of the worst kind — her infidelity with his best friend led to the “divorce of the decade.” Years later, Sánchez forgave her, sparking another round of gossip over his pride and reputation. The soccer star currently divides his time between Mexico and his luxury homes, including a seven-story mansion in Cancún measuring more than 900 square meters and multiple pools, jacuzzis, direct beach access and plenty of statues of himself playing his favorite sport. Fun fact: you can find him on TV, advertising toothpaste with #6 on this list.

5. Carlos Slim (Business Magnate, 1940–)

Born in 1940 to Julián Slim Haddad, a Lebanese immigrant and self-made real estate mogul, Slim learned business skills from an early age. By age 12, the future magnate knew how to record finances and invest in stocks. But it wasn’t until his 40s that his fortune ballooned. In the wake of the 1982 crisis, Slim bought distressed assets (notably Telmex) cheaply and built a near-monopoly telecommunications company, shaping modern Mexican capitalism. Known as “El Ingeniero,” he’s a baseball fanatic (he loves the New York Yankees), famously frugal (according to Business Insider, he works from a simply furnished office and avoids luxury cars), and is heavily criticized for his market dominance that many argue stifles competition. He’s the founder of the free Museo Soumaya, named for his late wife, with whom he had six children, and several foundations focusing on education, health and downtown cultural preservation. Statista’s 2024 list of the richest Mexicans ranked Slim at #1 with an estimated worth of US $102 billion. Despite his unfathomable wealth, he embodies a particular brand of immigrant-family thriftiness and still lives in the Mexico City home he’s owned for three decades.

Want to find out who rounds out our esteemed list of Chilango megastars? Tune in next week for 5 more movers and shakers from Mexico City!

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.