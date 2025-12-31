5 Mexico news stories to watch in 2026

In recent articles, I looked back at Mexico’s “10 biggest news and politics stories of 2025” and “10 biggest business and economics stories of 2025.”

With the new year fast approaching, in this article, I shift my focus to “five things to look out for in 2026.”

This coming year will be a pivotal one for Mexico, its authorities and its people for a range of reasons, some of which I consider below.

I’ve also included questions pertinent to the “five things to look out for” that I mention.

I look forward to reading your views — and respectful debate — in the comments section.

The FIFA World Cup

Billions of eyeballs will be trained on Mexico, the United States and Canada next June and July as the world’s most-watched sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, will be played at stadiums in 16 cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

For Mexico, co-hosting the World Cup gives it an enviable opportunity to show itself off to a huge audience of television viewers in countries all over the planet.

Let’s hope that things run smoothly, that there are no security concerns and that Mexico is seen around the world as the incredible country and hospitable host it is.

The influx of football tourists should give a much-needed boost to the Mexican economy, particularly the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Mexican fans will no doubt spur on Mexico’s national team, El Tri, which will face South Africa in the World Cup opener in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.

The team’s subsequent group matches will be played against South Korea and an as-yet undetermined European opponent.

Buckle up, the 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be an exhilarating ride!

Now, over to you:

Will Mexico be a successful World Cup host?

How far will El Tri get in the tournament?

The USMCA review

Another big event in 2026 will be the formal review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, variously known as the USMCA, T-MEC (in Mexico) and CUSMA (in Canada).

Preparations for the review have already begun, but the main event won’t commence until the second half of next year, with the first formal trilateral review meeting to take place on July 1.

There is a lot at stake.

The Mexican government will be seeking to lock in more certainty (and advantageous conditions) in its trade relationships in North America, especially that with the United States, after a year in which the Trump administration significantly undermined the USMCA by imposing tariffs on a range of Mexican and Canadian goods.

Claudia Sheinbaum is confident that Mexico will achieve a good outcome from the review, which will consider things such as the USMCA’s rules of origin and enforcement mechanisms.

But with a U.S. president like Donald Trump in the White House, anything is possible.

According to the Center for Strategic & International Studies, “what was once expected to be a routine assessment aimed at improving implementation is now likely to become a high-stakes negotiation.”

“The Trump administration is poised to seek additional concessions from Mexico and Canada on long-standing trade disputes, while also leveraging the review to address non-trade issues such as migration, drug trafficking, and continental defense. Both neighbors, already in talks with Washington over tariff relief, are approaching the process with caution,” wrote the Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Will Mexico get a favorable outcome from the USMCA review?

Even with the review of the USMCA, can trade certainty really be achieved while Trump remains in office?

The rulings of Mexico’s top courts and the functioning of the FGR

Mexico’s judiciary underwent a major transformation in 2025 with the staging of the country’s first-ever judicial elections and the subsequent swearing-in of new judges, magistrates and Supreme Court justices.

Later in the year, the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) underwent a significant change as well. Alejandro Gertz Manero resigned as attorney general after almost seven years in the job, and the position was filled by Ernestina Godoy, a former Mexico City attorney general who is close to President Sheinbaum and served as her top legal adviser until her move to the FGR.

The popular election of judges and the appointment of Godoy as attorney general have raised concerns that Mexico’s judiciary and Attorney General’s Office will be unduly influenced by the federal executive and thus lose their independence.

Opposition politicians and other government critics will seize on any evidence or indication that courts such as the Supreme Court and the Federal Electoral Tribunal are improperly favoring the Sheinbaum administration and/or the Morena party in their rulings. Likewise, they will pounce on any suggestion that the FGR under Godoy is using its investigative powers for political purposes.

In that context, the conduct of the nation’s courts and the FGR will certainly be put under the microscope in 2026.

Does the popular election of judges pose a risk to Mexico’s democracy, in particular to the separation of powers?

Will the FGR maintain its independence under Godoy’s leadership?

The policies — and popularity— of the president

Another thing to look out for next year is the impact of President Sheinbaum’s policies, many of which were approved by Congress in recent months.

Will the new and higher tariffs on goods from China and various other countries affect inflation more than anticipated? Will they crimp some industrial sectors while helping others?

Will the new anti-extortion law lead to a significant reduction in that crime?

Will the Amparo Law reform do more harm than good?

Will having a biometric CURP become essential to complete bureaucratic procedures in Mexico?

Yes, a lot of questions, as a lot of uncertainty remains. The answers to these questions and other policy-related ones should become clearer in 2026.

The impact of government policies on people’s lives — for good and for bad — will to a significant extent determine whether Sheinbaum remains a highly popular leader in 2026.

To date, the president has maintained a very high approval rating, although recent polls found that her popularity waned slightly after a difficult November.

Are you concerned about any of the federal government’s policies?

Will Sheinbaum maintain a high approval rating in 2026?

The evolution of the security situation

Homicides declined in 2025 — a welcome development — but insecurity remains a major problem in various parts of Mexico, and a major concern of many Mexicans.

Everyone will be hoping to see a continued improvement in 2026 — to see the federal government’s security strategy succeed.

Any deterioration in Mexico’s security situation would likely lead to the staging of more large protests, such as those that took place in cities across the country in November.

It would also likely lead to increased calls for Mexico to accept on-the-ground assistance from the United States in the fight against crime and violence — something that Donald Trump has offered, and which a significant number of Mexicans (albeit not a majority) are in favor of, according to polls.

Still, no matter how loud and insistent calls to accept U.S. help might become, President Sheinbaum will not heed them. She has made it clear that security in Mexico is a matter for her government and that while it is willing to collaborate with the Trump administration, it doesn’t want U.S. boots on the ground south of the 3,145-kilometer-long Mexico-U.S. border.

Among the specific security-related things to monitor in 2026 are:

The ongoing implementation (and success or otherwise) of Plan Michoacán for Peace and Justice, a federal government initiative devised in response to the assassination of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo and general insecurity in the state.

The ongoing feud in Sinaloa between Los Chapitos and Los Mayos, rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The security situation in Guanajuato, a state where homicides declined in 2025, but which remains Mexico’s most violent in terms of total murders.

Will homicides continue to decline in Mexico in 2026?

Is it wise for Sheinbaum to refuse Trump’s offer to send the U.S. military to Mexico to combat cartels?

Of course, there are many other “things to look out for” in Mexico in 2026. Let us know which ones you’ll be watching closely!