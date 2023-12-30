Saturday, December 30, 2023
The year in photos from Mexico

By Kate Bohné
A dancer at the Zócalo
A dancer at the commemoration of 698 years since the founding of México-Tenochtitlán on July 26, at the Zócalo in the country's capital. (Cuartoscuro)

Take a visual tour of Mexico’s year – from north to south, from triumphs to tragedies – with this selection of pictures from each month of 2023.

January

Culiacán garbage truck on fire
Immediately after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, on Jan. 5, presumed cartel members launched a series of armed attacks around Culiacán, and major travel routes around the state were blocked with burning vehicles. (Alma Fonseca / Cuartoscuro.com)

February

Protesters in cities all over Mexico showed up in the streets to express support for a robust National Electoral Institute in February after the president’s electoral reform bill was passed. It was later struck down by the Supreme Court. (Fernando Carranza García/Cuartoscuro)

March

19th century mummies from Guanajuato at the Tianguis Turistico
Guanjuato’s infamous mummies were displayed as a part of the state stall at the Tianguis Turístico in Mexico City in March, leading to some public health concerns. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

April

Iztapalapa Passion of the Christ
Mexico City’s Iztapalapa, the site of Mexico’s oldest example of the country’s Holy Week passion play traditions, attracts millions of viewers each year and widespread participation from the borough’s residents. (Galo Caños Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

May

Popocatépetl volcanic activity
In May, the active Popocatépetl volcano, which straddles the states of México, Puebla and Morelos, experienced tremors and explosions, putting the area on high alert. (Mireya Novo/Cuartoscuro)

June

Heat wave and drought
Low levels of rainfall across Mexico caused drought in many states, including in Campeche (seen here). June also saw an intense heat wave across much of the country. (Michael Balam/Cuartoscuro)

July

Cancún beach in the summer
Cancún was the busiest tourist destination over the summer vacation, with 73% to 82% occupancy over July. (Cuartoscuro)

August

Tortilla race in Puebla
Children as young as 7 participated in the 29th annual tortilla race in Tehuacán, Puebla and it was won by a 12 year-old girl. (MIREYA NOVO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

September

The country celebrated Independence Day with parades like this one in Mérida, Yucatán. (Cuartoscuro)

October

Damage from Hurricane Otis
Hurricane Otis made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Acapulco on Oct. 25, the most powerful to ever hit Mexico’s Pacific coast. (Cuartoscuro)

November

Migrants show solidarity with Acapulco
On Day of the Dead in Tapachula, Chiapas, migrants showed their solidarity with victims of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco. (Cuartoscuro)

December

Maya Train inauguration
The first phase of the 1,554-kilometer Maya Train railroad was inaugurated on Dec. 15 by President López Obrador. (Lopezobrador.org.mx)

