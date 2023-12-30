News News The year in photos from Mexico By Kate Bohné December 30, 2023 0 A dancer at the commemoration of 698 years since the founding of México-Tenochtitlán on July 26, at the Zócalo in the country's capital. (Cuartoscuro) Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail Take a visual tour of Mexico’s year – from north to south, from triumphs to tragedies – with this selection of pictures from each month of 2023. January Immediately after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, on Jan. 5, presumed cartel members launched a series of armed attacks around Culiacán, and major travel routes around the state were blocked with burning vehicles. (Alma Fonseca / Cuartoscuro.com) February Protesters in cities all over Mexico showed up in the streets to express support for a robust National Electoral Institute in February after the president’s electoral reform bill was passed. It was later struck down by the Supreme Court. (Fernando Carranza García/Cuartoscuro) March Guanjuato’s infamous mummies were displayed as a part of the state stall at the Tianguis Turístico in Mexico City in March, leading to some public health concerns. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro) April Mexico City’s Iztapalapa, the site of Mexico’s oldest example of the country’s Holy Week passion play traditions, attracts millions of viewers each year and widespread participation from the borough’s residents. (Galo Caños Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro) May In May, the active Popocatépetl volcano, which straddles the states of México, Puebla and Morelos, experienced tremors and explosions, putting the area on high alert. (Mireya Novo/Cuartoscuro) June Low levels of rainfall across Mexico caused drought in many states, including in Campeche (seen here). June also saw an intense heat wave across much of the country. (Michael Balam/Cuartoscuro) July Cancún was the busiest tourist destination over the summer vacation, with 73% to 82% occupancy over July. (Cuartoscuro) August Children as young as 7 participated in the 29th annual tortilla race in Tehuacán, Puebla and it was won by a 12 year-old girl. (MIREYA NOVO/CUARTOSCURO.COM) September The country celebrated Independence Day with parades like this one in Mérida, Yucatán. (Cuartoscuro) October Hurricane Otis made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Acapulco on Oct. 25, the most powerful to ever hit Mexico’s Pacific coast. (Cuartoscuro) November On Day of the Dead in Tapachula, Chiapas, migrants showed their solidarity with victims of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco. (Cuartoscuro) December The first phase of the 1,554-kilometer Maya Train railroad was inaugurated on Dec. 15 by President López Obrador. (Lopezobrador.org.mx) Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.Subscribe Today! Our CEO takes a tour of the Tulum airport Travis Bembenek - December 30, 2023 0 Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek recently visited the new Tulum airport and reports back on the massive project in the jungle. A roundup of my favorite recipes of 2023 Janet Blaser - December 30, 2023 0 Janet Blaser shares her top recipes of the year, which include garlic shrimp, avocado fries and mango hand pies. What does it meme? Last memes of the year Sarah DeVries - December 30, 2023 0 Ready for a laugh? Here's this week's curated collection of the best Mexican memes of the year with an explanation. FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagram Search