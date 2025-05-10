Mexico is a top 10 happiest country. Is it the food? A perspective from our CEO

We recently published an article about how Mexico is, for the first time, ranked in the top 10 happiest countries in the world. Having spent so much time in Mexico over the past 30 years, that doesn’t surprise me. What did surprise me was that the article cited one of the most significant factors in the happiness correlations was “frequently eating with other people.”

I would contend that Mexico and Mexicans have eating figured out. They know what to eat, they know how to eat, and they know that eating with other people is a big part of the happiness of it all. One thing you notice in Mexico is that restaurants often times have seating for big groups — like really big groups of 8 or 10 or 12. That, of course is because it is very common to see very large groups of Mexicans eating (and of course loudly laughing) together.

I once read a saying in the United States that said: “No one has ever left a Mexican restaurant in a bad mood.” That stuck with me because I really do think it is true. Mexican restaurants tend to be busy, loud and fast paced, with music playing. It’s hard not to feel better in an environment like that — especially if the chips and salsa are good and the margaritas are strong.

Besides the atmosphere of the restaurants and recognizing the joy of sharing a meal with others, Mexicans get food right in another big way. They have literally centuries of traditions and family customs behind many of the things they eat. There is a fascinating history and logic to what they eat, when they eat it and how they eat it.

Mexico News Daily has tried to capture this for you in our Taste of Mexico video and article series. In it, we give you the history, culture, traditions and nutritional facts behind many of the most important foods in the country. We also have several other food articles each week that help inform, educate and tempt you to get more adventurous and confident to try some of the country’s amazing food.

For example, did you know that many varieties of tomato have been eaten in Mexico for thousands of years? It was in fact the Spanish who was brought tomatoes from Mexico to Europe. That’s right, the Italian food that we all enjoy today can be traced back to the Spanish bringing back tomatoes from Mexico. We share the full fascinating story here.

Did you know that the superfood chia is actually from Mexico? That’s right, a chia diet goes back thousands of years in Mexico. We explain the history and talk about the many health benefits.

For the more adventurous, we explain how (and why) to eat “Mexican caviar” (ant larvae), called escamoles locally. We share the history of this strange food and tips on how to eat them.

For the much less adventurous, we explain how to order churros in Mexico. You might be surprised to learn that there are a lot of options for how to “dress up” your churro. You need to be prepared when your turn comes up in the long line to buy one!

Afraid to try spicy salsa? We explain the history of spicy salsa in Mexico and the logic behind getting a rush from spicy food.

Finally, if you love cooking and want to try some of the many healthy and tasty Mexican fruits and vegetables, we bring you a monthly look at what is in season and what you can cook with it.

The above is just a small sampling of some of our food articles from just the past few weeks, so check out MND’s Food & Drink section and get inspired. It might even improve your overall level of happiness!

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.