Starting this summer, a new route will offer travelers a direct flight from the United States to the historic port city of Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico.

American Airlines will offer daily service to Veracruz International Airport (VER) starting on June 12 from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Flights will be on Embraer 175 aircraft, with capacity for 76 passengers.

With this new route, American Airlines will offer service to a total of 28 destinations in Mexico and 110 peak-day flights, the most of any U.S. airline operating in the country.

“We are excited to launch our 28th destination in Mexico, connecting Veracruz to our largest U.S. hub, Dallas-Fort Worth, where customers can access more than 230 destinations around the world,” said Chief Operating Officer for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean José María Giraldo. “Our commitment to Mexico is strong and we are proud to strengthen our footprint in the country, offering more connectivity and travel options for customers than any other U.S. airline.”

Veracruz is one of Mexico’s oldest ports, founded by the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés, and has the charming characteristics of a colonial town: park-like plazas, wide avenues and arched, airy streetscapes that remind regular Mexico News Daily travel writer Bethany Platanella of Miami.

In addition to Veracruz, American Airlines has announced direct flights to Mexican cities Tijuana and Tulum in 2024.

Mexico is on track for a record year for air travel and tourism, with both national and international airlines opening new routes to the U.S. since it regained its FAA Category 1 safety rating in September 2023.

According to the Tourism Ministry (Sectur), in 2023, Mexico brought in 10.6% more in foreign tourism revenue than in 2022, mostly due to increased air connectivity. The lion’s share comes from North American tourists.

In recent months, U.S. airlines Southwest, Frontier and Delta have also announced expanded service to airports including Cancún, Tulum, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.

With reports from Aviación al Día