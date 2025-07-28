Cozumel cruise ship dock indefinitely postponed amid environmental concerns

Shifting political tides and growing ecological concerns have put plans for a cruise ship dock on hold in the Caribbean island of Cozumel in the state of Quintana Roo.

The suspension was announced last week by Muelles del Caribe, the company in charge of the project, after lengthy discussions with the federal Environment Ministry (Semarnat) and state authorities.

Ayer tuvimos el privilegio de bucear en el área en donde pretenden construir el cuarto muelle en la isla de Cozumel. Habíamos dado una leída al manifiesto de impacto ambiental y nos imaginamos un arenal con uno que otro ejemplar y ya. La MIA de este proyecto es una colección… pic.twitter.com/8OygIo1aWL — Guillermo DChristy 🇲🇽🇺🇦 (@gchristy65) June 15, 2025

The new dock was originally approved by Semarnat in December 2021 and the ministry issued a concession title in January 2022, but the project has faced increasing opposition ever since.

Especially vocal were activists and local tourism operators who claimed the dock would damage the Villa Blanca coral reef located just outside the island’s national marine park.

Greenpeace called the project “the continuation of a massive, predatory tourism model driven by a handful of private interests that devours nature and excludes the local population.”

Emergency responders also voiced concern, saying the pier project — which would occupy 59,000 square meters of federal maritime zone — would obstruct Coast Guard routes and potentially inhibit rescue missions in southern waters.

In June, Semarnat agreed to undertake a new environmental impact study with a particular focus on the reef and the rights of the local population to a healthy environment.

Construction on the dock — which would have been Cozumel’s fourth pier for cruise ships — had not yet begun as Muelles de Caribe was awaiting the issuance of municipal permits.

In a statement, the company said it had agreed to “a suspension” of the project.

“This determination reflects our firm commitment to social, environmental and corporate responsibility, and reaffirms our dedication to the sustainable economic development of the island of Cozumel and the state of Quintana Roo,” the company said in a press release.

However, on July 17, Cozumel Mayor José Luis Chacón said City Hall would not approve the new pier, adding that he had sent a letter to federal officials stating just that.

Even without a new pier, activists worry about Cozumel being “over-touristed.”

According to Cozumel authorities, in 2023, nearly 8.8 million people arrived on the island, which is home to roughly 110,000 people. In mid-April, officials were expecting upward of 80,000 tourists during Easter Week alone.

The proposed pier consists of an L-shaped dock covering 1.16 hectares with capacity for 362 meter-long ships. The project also features a terminal building for passenger boarding and disembarking and a road linking the dock to downtown Cozumel.

With reports from El Economista, Riviera Maya News, Greenpeace and Opportimes