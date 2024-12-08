What’s new in Los Cabos for 2025?

Los Cabos has experienced explosive growth in recent years, with rising numbers of tourists helping to propel population growth in the area. Home to cape cities Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, the municipality welcomed about 4 million visitors in 2024, more than one million more than visited only three years ago. Meanwhile, the population has tripled (and then some) since 2000, increasing from 105,469 to 351,111 at the latest census in 2020.

Expect these trends to continue rising in 2025. Of course, to achieve this, more tourists from new markets must be introduced to the destination. These plans are in the works, with new flights already announced and more being negotiated.

“Connectivity” is the buzzword for 2025

The traditional markets for Los Cabos are all in North America. There are direct flights from 30 cities in the U.S., 16 in Mexico, and 11 in Canada. New flights from Nashville will begin in March — just in time for Spring Break — bringing the number in the U.S. to 31.

But the big news for 2025 (and beyond) will be an attempted expansion into more non-traditional markets around the globe. Currently, there is only one flight from Europe, the Condor flight from Frankfurt, Germany that began service in November 2024 and will run seasonally through April. Seasonal summer service from Madrid (Spain) has also been offered in recent years via Iberojet.

The Los Cabos’ Tourism Trust (Fiturca), has ambitious plans to expand into more European markets between 2025 and 2027 and is also looking to gain footholds in South America and the Middle East. Central America should also be mentioned since, according to FITURCA Director General Rodrigo Esponda, there’s a good chance service from Panama will begin in 2025.

What about Asia? Yes, tourism officials are interested in this market, too. For example, there was a 500% increase in tourists from Japan in 2023, bringing the number of visitors from that country up to 5,000 for the year.

New hotels & resorts are coming, too

The big news is that Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol is officially accepting reservations beginning next summer, July 1, 2025. The upscale Hyatt brand is known for its luxurious accommodations, first-class cuisine and fine art collections.

The Los Cabos version in the destination’s Tourist Corridor is certainly expected to deliver in the luxury department, with 197 rooms, villas, and suites — the latter featuring private plunge pools or terraces — and an enormous 59,000 square-foot spa and fitness facility that will outpace the extensive pampering spas at Grand Velas Los Cabos and Montage Los Cabos, at 35,000 and 40,000 square feet, respectively, as the largest on the peninsula.

A handful of seaside swimming pools and access to the Tom Weiskopf-designed Cabo del Sol Desert Course should also entice visitors who can afford the rates, which start at US $765 per night off-season.

Other long-awaited high-profile hotels and resorts are tentatively slated for 2025, including a 70-room Soho House & Beach Club at Cabo del Sol, 55-room Amanvari at Costa Palmas, and the 120-room St. Regis at Quivira. However, no official opening dates have been announced for these properties.

Those looking to explore new accommodation options should also note recent openings like the boutique Tropicana Los Cabos, a 68-room, 2-suite Tapestry Collection by Hilton property renovated and remodeled in downtown San José del Cabo, which premiered on November 14, 2024.

Notable events in Los Cabos for 2025

Los Cabos has several high-profile sporting events that draw visitors annually, from fishing to PGA golf and ATP-sponsored tennis tournaments. The schedules for the most notable 2025 events have already been set, with one significant calendar change.

Cabo Triple Crown of Fishing: June 19 – 22

ATP Los Cabos Open: July 14 – 19

Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore: July 29 – August 2

Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore: October 13 – 18

Bisbee’s Black and Blue: October 20 – 25

PGA World Wide Technology Championship: November 3 – 9

Cabo Tuna Jackpot: November 5 – 8

The ATP Los Cabos Open, sponsored by Mifel and Telcel Oppo, has returned to the summer after moving up to February 2024 to serve as a lead-in for the Mexican Open in Acapulco. That change helped fellow Mexican Pacific Coast destination Acapulco return to sporting prominence after the devastation wrought by Category-5 Otis in 2023.

Although judged a success, the two will no longer be held back-to-back. The ATP 250 series Los Cabos Open returns in July, the month it was held from 2016 through 2023. The ATP 500 series Mexican Open in Acapulco, the country’s most important tennis tournament, remains in the usual February/March calendar slot.

The PGA World Wide Technology Championship is also expected to see significant change in the coming years, as the host course shifts from the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal layout at Diamante to the Woods-designed Legacy Course at Diamante either in 2026 or 2027. The year the change occurs will depend on when the Legacy Club, envisioned as a sort of Baja version of Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, is finished.

An update on new golf courses

An estimated 5% of Los Cabos tourists are drawn to the destination solely by the region’s world-class collection of golf courses. Eighteen are currently open and up to a half dozen more are expected to open their fairways and greens to the public and private members in the coming years.

Unfortunately for destination duffers, it doesn’t appear any of these will open in 2025. But for those who’d like to look ahead, 2026 is shaping up as a banner year for golf in Los Cabos. Tom Fazio, whose first course outside the U.S. at Querencia in 2000 has been rated one of Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest, has a second spectacular desert-meets-the-sea style layout set to debut at Querencia in 2026. Woods’ ultra-exclusive Legacy Club course, restricted to only 250 members, is also expected to open in 2026, as is the new Ernie Els-designed course at Oleada (Oleada Golf Links).

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook, and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.