Where to go in Mexico in 2025: 7 must-see destinations

2025 looks like it will be a big year for Mexico. With huge investments in tourism and infrastructure, traveling the country has never been easier. With new roads and airports across the country, this could be the year that you get out and really explore what Mexico has to offer.

Here’s a range of destinations, from mountain peaks to glorious coastlines, that deserve a visit from you in 2025.

Mountains

Xalapa, Veracruz

Xalapa is the coastal state of Veracruz’s hidden gem. The city blends history, nature, and culture into an unforgettable experience. Dubbed the “Athens of Veracruz,” this mountainous college town enchants visitors with cobblestone streets, cloud forests and the tantalizing aroma of locally grown coffee. Begin with a lechero at La Parroquia before exploring the Anthropology Museum, home to awe-inspiring Olmec artifacts like colossal stone heads.

Xalapa’s culinary delights reflect its rich heritage. Savor mole xiqueño from the nearby town of Xico, local speciality fish dish huachinango a la Veracruzana or enjoy wood-fired enchiladas at Cerro Gordo. Botanists can take a stroll through the misty Clavijero Botanical Garden or visit Coatepec, Mexico’s coffee capital.

Beyond its attractions, Xalapa’s charm lies in its people, known for their warmth and hospitality. Engage in lively conversations at Parque Juárez or the bustling Mercado Jáuregui. Xalapa invites you to savor, explore and connect, offering discovery at every turn.

The city also boasts the highest number of Mexico News Daily contributors per capita in the world, so make of that what you will.

Oaxaca City, Oaxaca

OK, so this one is a road trip that takes you through several destinations, ending in what might be Mexico’s most authentic city. Weave through vibrant landscapes and rich culture in a journey inspired by the annual Guelaguetza festival, a week-long adventure through Mexico’s heartland that blends history, cuisine, and breathtaking sights.

Starting in Puebla, travelers can savor mole-making in a talavera-tiled kitchen before moving to Papantla’s ruins of El Tajín (chile not included) and its lively mercado. A stop in Veracruz’s historic port reveals Caribbean charm, fresh seafood and lively danzón performances. From there, the route winds through the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán biosphere, showcasing vast cactus forests and salt flats.

There is too much to mention about Oaxaca here, of course. Highlights include the vast and historically important Monte Albán ruins, the Textile Museum, and rooftop dining overlooking the illuminated Templo de Santo Domingo.

Of all the areas in Mexico, Oaxaca is the most unapologetically itself, which has rightfully earned it a reputation as a must-visit destination. Eager road trippers might also fancy a drive down the mountain to the Pacific coastal towns of Mazunte, Zipolite and Puerto Escondido, thanks to the new highway that has dramatically cut transit times.

Beaches

San Carlos, Sonora

Tucked away on the Gulf of California, San Carlos is a hidden gem, offering serene beaches, dramatic desert landscapes and a wealth of outdoor adventures. The town is far from the bustle of La Paz or Los Cabos and charms visitors with boutique hotels, cliffside villas and unspoiled beauty. Accessible via a 90-minute drive from Hermosillo, the journey is as picturesque as the destination.

Adventure seekers can dive into “the world’s aquarium,” as Jacques Cousteau called the Gulf of California, with activities like kayaking, diving and sailing. For land lovers, hiking and biking in the region’s lunar-like terrain are equally enthralling. Don’t miss the Mirador Escénico for breathtaking views of rugged canyons and the iconic Tetakawi peak.

San Carlos’ culinary scene is a seafood lover’s paradise. From fresh aguachile at Mesa Cortez to casual delights at Tortuga’s, every meal is memorable. Whether it’s vibrant sunsets or unparalleled tranquility you come in search of, San Carlos promises an unforgettable escape.

The northern location of San Carlos means it doesn’t suffer from the overtourism of other major beachside destinations in the area, like Mazatlán and the Riviera Nayarit — so you can have a taste of what Mexican oceanside life is really all about.

Bucerías, Nayarit

If San Carlos seems a bit too isolated, consider Bucerías, Nayarit, instead. A tranquil village on the Bay of Banderas, it offers a serene alternative to the bustle of Puerto Vallarta. Cobblestone streets, vibrant bougainvillea-draped houses, and a seemingly endless beach define this charming getaway. With boutique hotels, fresh seafood, and an emerging art scene, Bucerías embodies the magic of a classic Mexican retreat without the crowds.

A perfect weekend begins at Hotel Ysuri, known for its ocean-view rooms and relaxed elegance. Visitors can dine at La Negra, a lively eatery serving seafood tacos and killer margaritas, before catching a fiery sunset on Playa Bucerías. Saturday highlights include exploring the Bucerías Art District and savoring beachfront meals at Karen’s Place, followed by paddleboarding adventures. Dinner at Mar y Sol offers unforgettable seafood with ocean views.

Sunday invites treasure hunting at the bustling local tianguis market, before making your way conveniently back to Puerto Vallarta’s excellently connected international airport.

Holbox, Quintana Roo

Holbox is a slice of island paradise off the Yucatán Peninsula. The car-free island boasts stunning natural beauty, eco-conscious accommodations and a vibe reminiscent of Mexico decades ago. Arriving via ferry (or even by private plane), the journey feels like a passage into a simpler, more serene world — which it most certainly is.

Stay at funky hostels like Tribu, boutique gems like Casa Cat Ba with its zero-waste ethos and sunset views or the tranquil Las Hamacas Club de Playa for luxurious privacy. Dining is equally memorable — savor innovative fusion at Parador 33 or fresh avocado toast with Caribbean sunrises.

Holbox isn’t just for lounging though — but it is perfect for that if that’s your jam — and activities like kiteboarding, swimming with whale sharks, and long beach swims keep active travelers happy. As you ferry back to the mainland, you’ll carry the island’s peaceful charm with you, already plotting your return.

Magic Towns

The Convent Route

Yucatán’s Convent Route is a history lover’s dream, blending Maya ingenuity with colonial charm in a day trip south of Mérida. Skip the crowds at Chichén Itzá and instead explore hidden gems like Acancéh, where ancient stucco masks of the sun god Kinich Ahau and a vibrant colonial church coexist. From there, Tecoh beckons with its pyramid-perched church and nearby Hacienda Sotuta de Peón, a glimpse into the historic henequen industry that made the Yucatán what it is today.

Further south, Mayapán, the ancient Maya capital, offers quiet ruins that are ideal for (responsible) climbing and reflection. Towns like Mama, Tekit, and Chumayel provide fascinating churches, including Mama’s bell-shaped dome and Chumayel’s ties to the legendary Maya Chilam Balam texts. Finally, the Pueblo Mágico of Maní enchants with its vibrant market, honey-based goods, and the haunting history of burned Maya codices. Don’t miss Poc Chuc at El Príncipe Tutul Xiu for a delicious finale!

The route, which can take place in a single day or be spread out into a vacation in its own right, provides a window into the regions Maya history that other, more developed sites have now overlooked as they are consumed with mass tourism. Littered with Magic Towns, the route also offers visitors the chance to understand how the Maya community lives in the region today and what life is like for the descendants of those who constructed such magnificent monuments.

Cuetzalan, Puebla

Nestled in the misty hills of Puebla’s Sierra Norte mountain range, the sleepy town of Cuetzalan is a mass of vibrant culture and authentic charm. Cuetzalan is home to much of the region’s outstanding artisan industry, providing the town with a wonderful character all of its own. This character is made even cozier by the cobblestone streets, cascading waterfalls and a culture as rich as its landscapes.

If exploring the many workshops, colonial architecture and alleyways of the town isn’t for you, there are hiking trails, rappelling and the chance to get up close and personal with nature, before retiring for mouth-watering local dishes and delicious cocktails made with traditional regional herbs.

Cuetzalan’s Sunday market showcases local coffee, textiles, and ceramics, epitomizing its artistic soul. Authentic, gritty and unforgettable, Cuetzalan promises a feast for the senses and a touch of magic that the major cities of the country struggle to offer.