Best of MND Food in 2024

2024 has been a big year for Mexico News Daily’s food section. We’ve launched a comprehensive overhaul of our content, with new recipes, essays and series to bring you closer to some of the best cuisine in the world.

It’s also been a big year for Mexico, with the Michelin guidebook issuing its first stars in the country, becoming America’s favorite beer and celebrity alcohol brands launching all over the country.

The weird and wonderful

Mexico is, as we all know, a place of wonder and amazement. This also extends to the food. From mouth-incinerating chile challenges to cheese fruit, there’s always something to catch the eye — and the tastebud.

Traditional favorites

It’s almost impossible to pinpoint the most “traditional” Mexican food, because the wealth of unique ingredients is so central to the development of civilization in the region. What we do know though, is that modern Mexico has perfected the art of cooking and today rightfully sits among the best in the world.

Mexican fusion

Mexico and the United States share a special cultural heritage unlike almost anywhere else in the world. This has led to some pretty excellent adaptations of Mexican food into something almost entirely new. They’re not the only ones who are working with traditional recipes though — the Mexico News Daily Food team have been hard at work creating their own, delicious fusion recipes throughout 2024.

Amazing alcohol

What would life in Mexico be like without the myriad ways to enjoy an evening? Mezcal, Tequila, Sotol, Bacanora, beer — and plenty more. 2024 was a year that saw Mexican alcohol take center stage, winning accolades and recognition across the world.

What will 2025 bring for Mexican food? Whatever happens, Mexico News Daily will be there to bring you the very best, straight from the plate.