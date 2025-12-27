Mexico’s week in review: Christmas cheer and heartbreak

This Christmas week brought both joy and loss to Mexico. While families gathered to celebrate the holidays, the week also brought news of economic growth, infrastructure milestones and a devastating plane crash. Mexico offered assistance to a Caribbean neighbor abroad while back home, President Sheinbaum delivered messages of unity and holiday cheer.

Economic growth and trade tensions

Mexico’s economy showed signs of resilience in October, with the National Institute of Statistics and Geography reporting 1% monthly growth following a third-quarter contraction. The agricultural sector led the rebound with 1.4% growth compared to the previous month, while the tertiary sector expanded by 1.2%. However, analysts cautioned that uncertainty around U.S. trade policies and sluggish public investment continue to cloud Mexico’s economic outlook.

Trade relations took center stage as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepared to launch formal USMCA review discussions in mid-January, with a July 1, 2026 deadline to conclude negotiations. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed confidence in the agreement’s renewal, emphasizing that Mexico remains the United States’ largest buyer. Meanwhile, Mexican baker Grupo Bimbo filed a lawsuit against Trump administration tariffs, challenging their constitutionality and seeking reimbursement of duties already paid. The case highlights mounting legal pressure on tariff policies that Bimbo argues were imposed under false pretenses of economic emergency.

In the sports business arena, U.S. equity firm General Atlantic purchased a 49% stake in Televisa’s Grupo Ollamani, owner of Club América and the 88,000-seat Banorte Stadium, in a deal valued at approximately $490 million. The partnership includes collaboration with a subsidiary of the Kraft Group, which owns the New England Patriots. Club América becomes the fifth Liga MX team with significant U.S. funding, reflecting growing foreign investment in Mexican soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Infrastructure developments

Transportation infrastructure advanced as President Sheinbaum announced the long-delayed train to Felipe Ángeles International Airport should be operational by April 2026. Originally scheduled for completion in 2022, the 30-kilometer line will connect AIFA with Mexico City’s Buenavista station in 43 minutes. Once operational, trains will depart every 15 minutes with capacity for 719 passengers each, connecting with the Suburban Train, Mexico City Metro and multiple bus systems.

Bright prospects for tourism

Mexico’s tourism sector received encouraging news as a Google and Deloitte study projected the country will crack the top five most-visited destinations globally by 2040. Currently ranked sixth, Mexico is expected to grow from 45 million foreign tourists in 2019 to 90 million by 2040, assuming annual growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. The projection reflects Mexico’s robust air connectivity with North America, diverse attractions from beaches to colonial cities, and growing interest in cultural heritage sites.

México sigue consolidándose como un destino atractivo para invertir. 🙌🏼 Durante el tercer trimestre de 2025, la Inversión Extranjera Directa Turística registró un crecimiento del 40.3%, alcanzando 787.6 millones de dólares. 📈 Este avance refleja la confianza internacional en… pic.twitter.com/WYcf6eOv67 — SECTUR México (@SECTUR_mx) December 27, 2025

Regional cooperation and humanitarian aid

In a demonstration of regional solidarity during the Christmas season, Mexico sent 80,000 barrels of petroleum to Cuba to help alleviate the island’s ongoing energy crisis. President Sheinbaum emphasized the shipment’s humanitarian purpose and Mexico’s historical relationship with Cuba, noting the aid is being provided within a legal framework. Cuba has faced severe power outages for three years, with regular blackouts of 20 hours or longer stemming from insufficient fuel supplies and aging infrastructure. The Christmas week timing of Mexico’s support highlighted the government’s commitment to helping neighbors during the holiday period.

Tragedy and resilience in Texas

Christmas week also brought heartbreak when a Mexican Navy plane crashed near Galveston, Texas, immediately killing five people on a humanitarian medical mission. The Beechcraft King Air 350 was transporting a child burn victim and members of the Michou y Mau Foundation when it went down in foggy conditions on Monday. Eight people were aboard, including four Navy officers and four civilians. Two passengers were rescued, while one remains missing.

Government corruption came under scrutiny after two immigration agents working the Brownsville-Matamoros Free Trade Bridge were caught on video allegedly demanding bribes from Mexican nationals returning from the United States for the holidays. The incident prompted Sheinbaum to announce plans for a comprehensive reporting system for corruption across all government institutions.

Presidential leadership during Christmas week

During the Christmas holiday, President Sheinbaum spent December 25-27 in Acapulco, marking her first official break since taking office. The choice of destination carried symbolic weight, as the coastal city continues recovering from Hurricane Otis’s devastation two years ago. Before her departure, Sheinbaum led her Tuesday morning press conference audience in singing “Feliz Navidad” and suspended daily briefings until December 29 to give journalists time with their families for the holiday.

Mensaje de Navidad 2025 de la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

On Christmas Eve, the president released a video message from the National Palace celebrating unity and Mexican values during the holiday. She called on the nation to embrace solidarity and remember that “the most important thing is not the material, but values and love for others.” Her Christmas message honored those spending the holiday away from home, including workers abroad, military personnel, healthcare professionals and transportation workers.

Looking Ahead

Mexico remains relatively quiet as it takes stock and prepares for 2026. The new year will put diplomatic and trade relationships to the test with the USMCA review, starting mid-January. Economic indicators hint at recovery despite persistent headwinds, and tourism’s upward trajectory shows promise. Through it all, the holiday period reminded Mexicans of the enduring values of community, resilience and shared purpose that will shape the nation’s path forward.

