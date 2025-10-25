Mexico’s week in review: Fentanyl kingpin handed to US as cartel pressures persist

The week of Oct. 20-24, 2025, delivered a major win in the international fight against fentanyl trafficking as Cuban authorities successfully recaptured Chinese criminal “Brother Wang” after he escaped from house arrest in Mexico City in July. The past five days also saw former President Felipe Calderón float a potential political comeback, and Sheinbaum tackle everything from breast cancer prevention to soda consumption during her daily press conferences.

Brother Wang’s capture and deportation

In a significant victory for regional drug enforcement efforts, fentanyl kingpin “Brother Wang” was recaptured in Cuba after escaping from Mexico. The arrest marked a dramatic turn in a case that had embarrassed Mexican authorities when the high-value target fled the country.

Brother Wang, whose real name is Zhi Dong Zhang, had been a priority target for both Mexican and U.S. law enforcement agencies due to his alleged role in supplying precursor chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has fueled an overdose epidemic in the United States. His recapture in Cuba and subsequent deportation represented a crucial moment in bilateral cooperation against drug trafficking organizations.

Calderón hints at political return

Former president Felipe Calderón sent a shockwave through Mexico’s political class by hinting at a potential return.

Calderón, who served as president from 2006 to 2012 and launched the controversial “war on drugs” that continues to shape Mexico’s security landscape, has remained a polarizing figure in Mexican politics. His potential return would inject new dynamics into opposition efforts against the ruling Morena party, though his legacy remains contested among voters who remember both the security challenges and economic policies of his tenure.

The former president’s comments coincided with the formal relaunch of the National Action Party (PAN), which he once led, on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Economic news to know

Mexico’s economy contracted in September, indicating a weak third quarter overall.

On a positive note, inflation in Mexico eased to 3.63%, providing relief to consumers and potentially giving the central bank more flexibility in monetary policy decisions.

Tariff timeline

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard addressed mounting concerns about U.S. trade policy, as Oct. 29 is a crucial tariff deadline for Mexico. According to Ebrard, progress of “around 90%” has been made on outstanding trade issues, indicating that Mexico will reach a deal to stave off the threatened five percentage-point increase in the tariff on goods that don’t comply with the USMCA.

Also this week, Mexican scientists announced they are working on a screwworm vaccine to protect Mexican cattle, a promising development that could help safeguard the livestock industry from disruptions that have severely affected cross-border agricultural trade.

Business expansions

Mexico’s retail landscape continued its evolution as Costco revealed plans for new stores across the country, signaling confidence in Mexican consumer markets despite economic uncertainties.

In the Riviera Maya, Puerto Aventuras announced a US $233M expansion, reflecting the ongoing strength of Mexico’s tourism sector and real estate development in key coastal destinations.

Sports highlights

Cabo San Lucas was named the No. 1 boating city in Latin America, reinforcing Baja California Sur’s reputation as a premier destination for nautical tourism and luxury travel.

Racing enthusiasts received exciting news as Mexico City announced its Grand Prix for 2025, continuing the capital’s tradition of hosting world-class motorsport events that draw international attention and tourism dollars.

Security challenges

Beyond the headline-grabbing Brother Wang case, the week brought other significant security developments across multiple states.

In Sinaloa, a shootout between federal agents and cartel members shook Culiacán, leaving four people dead.

In Michoacán, authorities arrested a suspect in the killing of a labor organizer representing lime growers, a case that highlighted organized crime’s continued targeting of the lucrative agricultural sector. Extortion of lime and avocado producers has become a persistent problem in the state, with criminal groups seeking to control or profit from legitimate industries.

In Baja California, a U.S. company was implicated in Mexican cartel fuel smuggling operations in Ensenada, exposing how cartels use cross-border business relationships to facilitate fuel theft.

Looking ahead

The successful recapture of Brother Wang demonstrated the potential for effective international cooperation on security issues, while Felipe Calderón’s maneuvering suggested that Mexico’s political landscape may become more competitive in the next year.

As the Oct. 29 tariff deadline approaches, Mexico’s ability to maintain its nearshoring advantage while managing relationships with major trading partners will be tested. The Sheinbaum administration’s handling of these interconnected challenges will mold this year’s economic and security landscape.

