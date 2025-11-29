Mexico’s week in review: Nationwide blockades and a federal leadership shake-up

Truckers and farmers teamed up this week to block highways and ports of entry across Mexico, paralyzing transportation nationwide to protest highway insecurity, crop prices and a proposed water law. Their pressure yielded fruit: By the end of the week, they were able to come to an agreement with the government, but not before costing billions of pesos (hundreds of millions of US dollars) in economic damage.

The protests wrapped up just as news broke about a major leadership shake-up: Mexico’s controversial attorney general unexpectedly left the job, with an ally of the president stepping in in the interim.

Midweek, the central bank cut Mexico’s already meager 2025 growth forecast after a tough third quarter, and construction sector showed continued losses. But not all was doom and gloom: Major business investment announcements continue to roll in, and new data shows growth in cultural tourism.

Mexico continues to prepare for next year’s FIFA World Cup, which is expected to deliver a much-needed economic boost. As part of the preparations, Sheinbaum is considering traveling to Washington next week for the final World Cup draw. With U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney planning to attend, it could be the first meeting of the three North American leaders, and Sheinbaum’s first face-to-face with Trump.

Didn’t have time to read this week’s top stories? Here’s what you missed.

‘Mega-blockades’ pressure politicians to act

Truckers and farmers orchestrated major blockades starting Monday, eventually affecting more than 20 states and extending through Thursday, with closures reported at more than 50 locations by Wednesday. The protesting truckers demanded action to improve highway insecurity — with up to 70 truck robberies occurring daily — while farmers opposed proposed National Water Law reforms while seeking higher guaranteed crop prices.

In Ciudad Juárez, farmers occupied the customs facility at the Córdova-Las Americas International Bridge for over 24 hours, stranding approximately 1,500 U.S.-bound tractor-trailers. Business groups estimated accumulated losses between 3 billion and 6 billion pesos, with the transportation confederation reporting daily losses exceeding 100 million pesos from fuel waste and contractual penalties.

At Tuesday’s press conference, President Sheinbaum presented statistics showing a 54% decline in reported violent truck robberies compared to 2018, arguing that ongoing dialogue made the protests unnecessary. On Wednesday, she defended the proposed water legislation, explaining it aims to prevent water hoarding while maintaining farmers’ rights to bequeath concessions to their children, though she acknowledged the government cannot afford farmers’ demand for 7,200 pesos per tonne for corn.

After marathon negotiations lasting 13 hours Thursday, Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez announced agreements establishing permanent working groups on security, water and agricultural issues. The government committed to modifying the water law to differentiate agricultural use from industrial purposes, installing highway security cameras, creating specialized prosecutors’ offices for highway crimes, and releasing outstanding wheat and corn payments. Truckers and farmers began lifting blockades, though leaders warned they would resume protests if commitments aren’t fulfilled.

Amid the blockades, another set of protesters took to the streets in cities around the country on Nov. 25, International Day for the Elimination of violence against Women. In honor of the day, the Sheinbaum administration launched a “16 Days of Activism Against Violence Toward Women” campaign as female victimization rates climbed 7.5% in 2025.

Attorney general exits under the shadow of leaks, corruption allegations

The week ended with a bombshell as 86-year-old Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero resigned Thursday evening after nearly seven scandal-filled years. The Senate approved his resignation 74-22 despite opposition senators arguing accepting an ambassadorship to Germany doesn’t constitute the “serious cause” required by the Constitution. Critics accused Sheinbaum of orchestrating a power grab, while Morena senators claimed Gertz violated constitutional reporting requirements.

At Friday’s press conference, Sheinbaum called for the Federal Attorney General’s Office to undergo “a transformation for the good of Mexico,” emphasizing the need for greater transparency and coordination. Ernestina Godoy, Sheinbaum’s former legal adviser and Mexico City attorney general, was appointed interim prosecutor and is considered the favorite for permanent appointment. Sheinbaum praised Godoy as “an extraordinary woman” of “principles” and “many convictions,” noting her proven results in Mexico City.

Investment continues despite economic headwinds

Mexico’s economic picture darkened as the Bank of Mexico slashed its 2025 growth forecast from 0.6% to just 0.3%, citing a third-quarter contraction greater than anticipated. Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja attributed the weakness to deterioration in the secondary sector and international trade uncertainty. However, Banxico projects recovery in 2026 with 1.1% growth and 2% in 2027, assuming the USMCA remains intact through its formal review.

Inflation accelerated to 3.61% in early November, with electricity prices surging 20.7% after subsidy eliminations. The construction industry’s 17-month decline intensified, with September output falling 15.4% year-over-year. Industry leaders pleaded for doubled public investment ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, nine states are bucking the trend, with Baja California Sur leading at 26.9% growth from tourism and real estate. World Cup hosts Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara showed positive growth from stadium renovations and infrastructure upgrades.

Several major investments signaled continued confidence. Chinese truck manufacturer Foton announced Us $65 million across three facilities, including a $40 million Jalisco plant opening January 2026 to produce 1,000 pickup trucks monthly with 60-70% local content. Microsoft partnered with Powertrust to develop 270 megawatts of distributed solar projects across Mexico and Brazil, addressing concerns about its Querétaro data center’s reliance on gas generators.

Tourism ups and downs

The toll that under-managed tourism can take was evident in several top destinations. Travel guide Fodor’s placed Mexico City on its “No List” for 2026, recommending that travelers reconsider visiting the city as it faces gentrification and displacement concerns. In Tulum, authorities temporarily shut down more than a dozen businesses for price gouging, suspending four hotels and seven restaurants for failing to display prices clearly.

On a positive note, Mexico experienced historic cultural tourism growth, with 15.9 million visitors to museums and archaeological sites in the first nine months — a banner year positioning Mexico as a dynamic global destination. Chichén Itzá topped the list with 1.7 million visitors, followed by Teotihuacán with 1.2 million and Tulum with 809,000. Overall, Mexico received 71 million visitors through September, a 13.9% increase year-over-year.

Whale-watching season, another tourism draw, began along Mexico’s southwestern coast, with humpbacks arriving in Oaxaca’s waters through April. Oaxaca announced Ballena Fest 2025 for Dec. 5-7 to promote sustainable tourism.

Political developments and international diplomacy

President Sheinbaum traveled to Oaxaca early this week to announce continued investment under the Lázaro Cárdenas Plan, pledging 6.2 billion pesos for infrastructure in one of Mexico’s poorest regions. The initiative has delivered 1,100 kilometers of highway construction and micro-loans to more than 3,800 women artisans. However, teachers disrupted the visit, demanding pension reform fulfillment.

The same day, Sheinbaum revealed that she had met with actress Salma Hayek for nearly two hours in Veracruz the day before, discussing film production incentives.

Sheinbaum met with Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Tuesday, and the leaders recomitted to expanding Mexico’s Sowing Life and Youths Building the Future employment programs in Honduras, where they’ve benefited over 20,000 people so far.

At Thursday’s press conference, Sheinbaum indicated she’s considering attending the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington D.C. on Dec. 5, potentially meeting President Trump alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. She stressed she hasn’t decided but would explore meeting possibilities if she attends. The president also confirmed two federal agents had disappeared in Jalisco while conducting intelligence work, with their vehicle found abandoned in Zapopan.

Mexico-US relations and security

The newly opened U.S. Embassy in Mexico City officially began operations Nov. 24. Built at nearly $1 billion, the world’s largest U.S. government building outside American territory houses 1,550 employees across 40 agencies and can process 4,000 daily visa applications.

Water tensions escalated as the U.S. blamed Mexico’s missed deliveries for contributing to hundreds of millions in Texas crop losses. Mexico concluded the 2020-25 cycle owing over 865,000 acre-feet, having delivered barely 50% of its obligation. The Trump administration pressed for maximum deliveries during meetings this week. Positively, Mexico’s National Autonomous University and a U.S. water organization agreed to create a joint bilingual geoportal for managing shared water resources.

The investigation into Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo’s assassination, a crime that put a global spotlight on Mexico’s security challenges, progressed. Seven of his eight bodyguards — all municipal police officers — were arrested for negligence. The eighth officer remains a fugitive.

Looking ahead

Next week could be an important one for President Sheinbaum as she considers taking her first presidential trip to the United States to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw — and possibly meet with the U.S. president whose policies have been a constant subject of discussion in Mexico during her first year as president. The potential meeting comes at a key moment, as Mexico prepares for next year’s USMCA trade review. Greater trade certainty would be a boon to struggling industries as Mexico faces sluggish economic growth.

Ernestina Godoy, a close ally of the president, will step into the role of interim attorney general as politicians haggle over the future of the autonomous office. The Senate has already begun proceedings to confirm one of Sheinbaum’s three proposed candidates for the role. Whether the transparency and “transformation” that the president has called materializes remains to be seen.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching and cultural tourism breaking records, Mexico must balance infrastructure development, security improvements and economic pressures while maintaining international partnerships that will define the administration’s trajectory in crucial months ahead.

This story contains summaries of original Mexico News Daily articles. The summaries were generated by Claude, then revised and fact-checked by a Mexico News Daily staff editor.